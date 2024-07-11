Scary Movie 2 (2001) Revisited – Horror Parody Review

A few months ago, Paramount and Miramax announced that they are reviving the Scary Movie horror parody series to bring a Scary Movie 6 to theatres sometime in 2025 – and that announcement has inspired us to go back and revisit the earlier entries in the franchise. Last month, we covered the original Scary Movie, and now time for Scary Movie 2 (watch it HERE) to get the Revisited treatment. You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans from a screenplay written by the team of Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Alyson Fouse, Greg Grabianski, Dave Polsky, Michael Anthony Snowden, and Craig Wayans, Scary Movie 2 has the following synopsis: As the supernatural extension of the first film, Scary Movie 2 casts its satirical eye on such iconic classics as The Exorcist, House on Haunted Hill, and Poltergeist, as well as the more recent films Hannibal and What Lies Beneath. In addition to all things supernatural, it lunges even further, taking on pulp icons including Charlie’s Angels and Mission: Impossible 2.

The film stars Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Christopher Masterson, Kathleen Robertson, David Cross, Tim Curry, Tori Spelling, Chris Elliott, James Woods, Andy Richter, Richard Moll, Veronica Cartwright, Natasha Lyonne, and Beetlejuice.

The Scary Movie 2 episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

