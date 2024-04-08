Happy Rex Manning Day! Celebrating Empire Records and Kurt Cobain on the event’s 30th anniversary

We mustn’t dwell… no, not today, not on Rex Manning Day. Today marks the 30th anniversary of Rex Manning Day, the fictional day celebrated in the Allan Moyle disaffected teen comedy Empire Records. Rex Manning Day is celebrated to honor the memory and legacy of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who on April 8th was found dead in his Seattle mansion on Lake Washington Boulevard from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after dying on April 5, 1994.

Directed by Allan Moyle, Empire Records takes place over twenty-four hours in the lives of the young employees at Empire Records when they all grow up and become young adults, thanks to each other and the manager. Dripping with attitude, pining, and real-life drama, Empire Records taps into the struggles of a generation by exploring social pressure, the importance of found family, and the power of music as a healing tool. Written by Carol Heikkinen, Empire Records stars Anthony LaPaglia, Robin Tunney, Liv Tyler, Renée Zellweger, Ethan Embry, Coyote Shivers, Brendan Sexton III, Rory Cochrane, and Maxwell Caufield.

Every April 8th, Empire Records fans recognize Rex Manning Day, an event in the film revolving around the fictional ’80s pop star who makes teenage hearts go pitter-pat. In Empire Records, Rex Manning, played smarmily by Maxwell Caufield, visits the Empire Records music store to sign autographs and promote his new single, “Say No More (Mon Amour).” Despite the song being an earworm, with its catchy hooks, suggestive lyrics, and hip-shaking rhythms, several Empire Records employees find his music (and personality) grating and cheesy.

While Rex Manning is a fictional character no one would aspire to, Kurt Cobain, whose body was found 30 years ago today, is an esteemed member of the 27 Club, referring to a list of famous musicians, artists, actors, and other celebrities who died at age 27. As Nirvana’s lead singer and guitarist, Kurt Cobain gave a voice to the voiceless with his angst-ridden lyrics, harsh guitar riffs, and beautiful yet tortured vocal stylings. While Nirvana formed in 1987, the band didn’t find its final member, drummer Dave Grohl, until 1990. Although countless bootlegs exist, Nirvana’s primary output includes the albums Bleach, Nevermind, Incesticide, In Utero, and MTV’s Unplugged in New York.

Empire Records proudly raises its middle finger to corporate America. It captures the rebellious spirit of ’90s teens and emphasizes the importance of reaching out to loved ones in times of crisis. When people wish each other a Happy Rex Manning Day, it’s to remind ourselves that we’re all stronger than we think, and there’s nothing as therapeutic as pressing Play on your favorite album and screaming at the sky.

Happy Rex Manning Day, everyone!