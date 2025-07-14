Rian Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy didn’t get as far you think: “It was all very conceptual”

Just before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it was announced that Rian Johnson would write and direct a new trilogy, which would be separate from the Skywalker Saga. Depending on how you viewed The Last Jedi, this was either very exciting news or… not. Well, it’s been eight years, and we’ve heard very little about this potential trilogy.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, Johnson revealed that “ nothing really happened ” with the Star Wars trilogy project. “ We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ ” Johnson said. “ I would kick ideas around with Kathy. The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries. It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled. But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy. “

When asked if he had the trilogy mapped out, Johnson replied, “ It was all very conceptual. I made Knives Out fairly quickly after. There was never any outline or treatment or anything. “

Johnson also weighed in on the backlash The Last Jedi faced from parts of the fanbase. As tough as it was to see people tearing apart his work, he remembered how he and his friends used to do the same with the Prequels.

“ In the moment, it’s a complicated chain of reactions to it. It never feels good to have anybody coming after you on the Internet, and especially coming after you saying things that I think I very much do not agree with about a thing I made and put a lot of heart and soul into. But at the same time, having grown up a Star Wars fan ultimately let me contextualize it and feel at peace with it in many different ways, ” he said. “ Just remembering, going back on one level to arguing on the playground about Star Wars as a kid. And I was in college when the prequels came out. My friends and I were Prequel Hate Central. Everyone was ruthless at the time. And of course now the prequels are embraced. I’m not saying that as a facile, “Oh, things will flip around in 20 years, you’ll see!” It’s more that this push and pull, and this hatred to stuff that seems new, this is all part of being a Star Wars fan. Culture-war garbage aside, I think that essential part of it is a healthy part. “

Johnson’s next film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, will be released on December 12.