Ricky Stanicky trailer: John Cena and Zac Efron star in a Peter Farrelly comedy about a made-up friend who infiltrates the lives of three liars

Everyone agrees that white lies can be harmless. Sometimes, we tell them to keep a person’s feelings from getting hurt or to prevent ourselves from getting into too much trouble. However, white lies are slippery, especially if you’ve been telling the same one for years. White lies can evolve to become one of the biggest mistakes you’ll ever make. In the end, it’s best not to tell them. In Peter Farrelly‘s (Green Book, Dumb and Dumber) Ricky Stanicky trailer, three friends invent a friend who conveniently pulls them away from their lives whenever they need a break from reality. Unfortunately, their lie is getting called out, and they need someone to become the person they’ve been lying about for years.

Amazon MGM Studios debuted the Ricky Stanicky trailer on Friday, a Rated-R laugh-out-loud comedy premiering globally on Prime Video on March 7, 2024. The upcoming comedy stars John Cena (Peacemaker, Fast X), Zac Effron (The Iron Claw, Baywatch), Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening, Coming 2 America), Andrew Santino (Beef, Me Time), and William H. Macy (Shameless, Fargo), among others. Jeff Bushell, Brian Jarvis, James Lee Freeman, Peter Farrelly, Pete Jones, and Mike Cerrone wrote the screenplay.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ricky Stanicky from Amazon MGM Studios:

When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place. From director Peter Farrelly and featuring additional cast members, including William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic.

Have you ever told a lie so bold you needed to invent a person to cover your ass? How much trouble do you think these friends will face when their loved ones discover Ricky Stanicky is a fraud? In the comments below, let us know what you think about the Ricky Stanicky trailer.