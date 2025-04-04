Road House 2: Guy Ritchie in talks to direct sequel for Amazon MGM

In recent years, Guy Ritchie has become one hell of a prolific filmmaker, and he’s set to add yet another project to his upcoming slate. According to Puck and World of Reel, Guy Ritchie is in talks to helm Road House 2 for Amazon MGM.

The Road House remake was a huge hit for Prime Video, attracting over 50 million global viewers in its first two weeks of release. Despite the mixed reviews, it was a no-brainer to get the ball rolling on a sequel. It’s clear why Doug Liman isn’t returning for the sequel, as the director was particularly vocal about his battles with Amazon over the company’s choice not to release the film in theaters.

Liman even decided to boycott Road House’s premiere at SXSW. “ When Road House opens the SXSW film festival, I won’t be attending. The movie is fantastic, maybe my best, and I’m sure it will bring the house down and possibly have the audience dancing in their seats during the end credits. But I will not be there, ” Liman said. “ My plan had been to silently protest Amazon’s decision to stream a movie so clearly made for the big screen. But Amazon is hurting way more than just me and my film. If I don’t speak up about Amazon, who will? So here we go. “ However, at the end of the day, Liman did attend the premiere.

Ritchie’s next film is Fountain of Youth, which stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as “ two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality. ” The film will be released on Apple TV+ on May 23rd.

Ritchie also directed the first episode of Mobland, which recently premiered on Paramount+. According to the streamer, MobLand broke the record for the streamer’s biggest global series launch ever on its premiere day with 2.2M subscribers, generating 9.7M views. “ Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything. “

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the series but confesses that it’s not really all that different from any other gangster or crime-based TV show. “ Still, it rises above the formula thanks to the fixer plot structure inherited from Ray Donovan and the great cast led by Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, ” Maidy wrote. “ MobLand is violent and intense, with the right amount of humor to brighten the story. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Do you think Guy Ritchie is the right choice to direct Road House 2?