Fountain of Youth trailer: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman star in Guy Ritchie adventure film

Back in 2023, we heard that director/actor Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) was set to take the helm of a film called Fountain of Youth for Skydance Media… then, just ten months later, it was revealed that Fountain of Youth would be directed not by Fletcher, but by his Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director Guy Ritchie. The project has since made its way through production, aiming for a May 23 release through Apple TV+ – and with that date right around the corner, the trailer has just dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by James Vanderbilt, whose credits include Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man, and the recent Scream sequels, Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

John Krasinski (The Office) and Natalie Portman (Black Swan) play the estranged siblings and are joined in the cast by Eiza González (Baby Driver), Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina), Arian Moayed (Succession), Laz Alonso (The Boys), Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin), and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada).

Ritchie and Vanderbilt produced the film alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Ivan Atkinson, Tripp Vinson, Jake Myers, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein, with the Radio Silence team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella serving as executive producers with Tara Farney.

Guy Ritchie’s previous directing credits include Snatch, Swept Away, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Aladdin, The Gentlmen, Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Covenant, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and the aforementioned Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

What did you think of the Fountain of Youth trailer? Does this look like a movie you would want to watch this May? Let us know by leaving a comment below. The movie seems like a good time to me and I tend to check out anything Guy Ritchie does, so I will definitely be watching this one.