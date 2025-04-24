Trailer: John Krasinski and Natalie Portman trot the globe for Fountain of Youth

What do you expect to get from the fountain? The answer could only be youth – unless you’re starring in the new Guy Ritchie movie, in which case there’s something more at play. Apple has released the newest trailer for Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth, starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman who head out on an adventure as part of a family legacy.

The latest trailer for Fountain of Youth comes just a few weeks off of the first one, which, as is the case here, feels like some sort of expansion on the National Treasure franchise. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing and seeing what Guy Ritchie can do with some globe-trotting set pieces might be fun, there are some serious skeptics about the whole thing, particularly how it just doesn’t feel like a Guy Ritchie movie. But we’ll hold off complete judgment until it drops on Apple TV+ on May 23rd.

Apple has provided the following synopsis for Fountain of Youth: “[The film] follows two estranged siblings who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.” The supporting cast include Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci.

Guy Ritchie has been on an absolute tear lately, releasing six movies since 2019. And it’s fairly diversive, too, with the live-action version of Aladdin, a pretty enjoyable action-comedy in The Gentleman and the WWII-set The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare among them. After Fountain of Youth will come two already-announced flicks: In the Grey with Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal (who led 2023’s The Covenant), as well as Wife & Dog, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins and which began filming in February. Ritchie has even been in talks to direct Road House 2.

Fountain of Youth was first announced back in 2023 with Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher at the helm.

What do you think of the trailer for Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth? Will you be checking it out on Apple TV+?