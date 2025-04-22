Rob Zombie publishing House of 1000 Corpses: The Making of a Cult Classic book

There have been multiple unexpected Rob Zombie / House of 1000 Corpses books published in recent months: The Official Rob Zombie Coloring Book, Grandpa Hugo’s Dirty Jokes, Z Is for Zombie: Learning to Spell with House of 1000 Corpses Friends. But now we know the release date for a book that we have been expecting for a while. Last year, Zombie announced that he was working on a book about the making of House of 1000 Corpses. Today, People has confirmed that his book, titled Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses: The Making of a Cult Classic will be published in September (on September 16, to be exact) – and they also shared a look at some of the pages! You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Copies of Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses: The Making of a Cult Classic are available for pre-order on Amazon at THIS LINK. Here’s the official description for the 300+ page book: Writer, director, and musician Rob Zombie journeys into the madhouse with House of 1000 Corpses, an inside look at the making of his cult classic horror film, showcasing the visceral intensity of his signature artistic style and inviting readers to explore the twisted world that launched the Firefly universe. Rob Zombie’s captivating art and making-of book, House of 1000 Corpses, is a visually stunning volume offering an unparalleled behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Zombie’s groundbreaking film that redefined the genre. Explore a treasure trove of film stills, rare artwork, concept sketches, and the director’s original shooting script that brings to life the film’s vivid characters and chilling atmosphere. With Zombie’s own handwritten notes, readers will gain insight into the process and the dark inspirations that fueled the film. House of 1000 Corpses is an artistic tribute to a cinematic cult classic that continues to haunt audiences to this day, proving that from film to music, the Zombie aesthetic is truly one-of-a-kind. Embrace the bizarre and celebrate the art of horror with House of 1000 Corpses, a must-have addition to any horror fan’s collection.

House of 1000 Corpses has the following synopsis: Two young couples take a misguided tour onto the back roads of America in search of a local legend known as Dr. Satan. Lost and stranded, they are set upon by a bizarre family of psychotics. Murder, cannibalism and satanic rituals are just a few of the 1000+ horrors that await. The film stars Sid Haig, Erin Daniels, Bill Moseley, Karen Black, Sheri Moon Zombie, Rainn Wilson, Dennis Fimple, Walton Goggins, Chris Hardwick, Jennifer Jostyn, Matthew McGrory, Robert Mukes, Irwin Keyes, Walter Phelan, Michael J. Pollard, Tom Towles, Harrison Young, and Jake McKinnon.

Zombie, who has described his movie as a “calamitous mess,“ told People, “ I think fans will really enjoy seeing the journey of how an idea becomes reality. The book takes the fans from early notes and sketches right up to the premiere of the film. Along the way, you see every twist and turn the film took. It is not done through me telling the story but through my script which is covered in all my notes, thumbnails, sketches and constant changes. … Any film fan will enjoy seeing this behind-the-scenes look at the process and how these beloved, bizarre characters came to be. “

Are you a fan of House of 1000 Corpses and will you be buying a copy of Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses: The Making of a Cult Classic? Let us know by leaving a comment below.