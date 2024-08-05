Robert Pattinson, Zendaya in talks to star in The Drama from Dream Scenario director

Deadline reports that Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are in early negotiations to star in The Drama, a new movie from Dream Scenario writer/director Kristoffer Borgli for A24.

Plot details are unknown, but the story is rumoured to revolve around a “ romance that takes an unexpected turn before a couple’s big day. ” That unexpected turn could be just about anything. I’m down. After the success of Dream Scenario, which starred Nicolas Cage as a man who keeps appearing in other people’s dreams, A24 was keen to work with Borgli again. Zendaya showed a lot of interest in the project, and with Robert Pattinson also involved, the studio is making this a top priority.

Both Zendaya and Pattinson have very busy slates. Zendaya is finally expected to start working on Euphoria season 3 early next year. Pattinson is set to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love, a thriller directed by Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here). The film takes place in a remote, forgotten rural area and follows “ a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. ”

Pattinson will next be seen in Mickey 17, a sci-fi movie written and directed by Bong Joon-ho based on Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. “ Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey, ” reads the novel description. “ After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it. ” In addition to Pattinson, the film stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Holliday Grainger.

Beyond a short teaser released in 2022, we have yet to see much of Mickey 17. Our own Chris Bumbray did catch a new trailer for the film at CinemaCon earlier this year, with the consensus being that it could be “ totally amazing or a complete disaster. ” The release has been delayed several times, with some rumours saying Warner Bros. won’t let Bong Joon-ho release his director’s cut as they want to release a “ more accessible ” version. The film is currently slated for a January 31, 2025 release.

Pattinson is also set to collaborate with Smile director Parker Finn on a remake of Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession. At the moment, Pattinson will produce through his Icki Eneo Arlo production company, but he may also star in the film once the script and schedules develop.