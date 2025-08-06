Ron Howard’s Eden gets full trailer ahead of August 22 release

One month after the teaser for Ron Howard’s Eden comes the full trailer, showing off more of the latest survival movie from the renowned director. As with his previous film, 2022’s Thirteen Lives, Howard explores a true story, this time looking at the settlement of the Floreana Island in the Galápagos Islands.

Here is the plot of the movie, as per Vertical: “Eden unravels the shocking true story of a group of disillusioned outsiders (Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney) who abandon modern society in search of a new beginning. Settling on a remote, uninhabited island, their utopian dream quickly unravels as they discover that the greatest threat isn’t the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other. What follows is a chilling descent into chaos where tensions spiral, desperation takes hold, and a twisted power struggle leads to betrayal, violence, and the deaths of half the colony.” In addition to the aforementioned cast, Eden also features Jonathan Tittel, Felix Kammerer, Richard Roxbourgh, and Toby Wallace. Eden is written by Noah Pink, who was integral to the first two seasons of National Geographic series Genius, which chronicled Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso.

Ron Howard announced Eden as his follow-up to Thirteen Lives just a few months after that movie hit screens, making this his second movie in a row based on a historical event. Thirteen Lives — which did incredibly well with critics — told the story of a football team and their coach who were trapped in the Tham Luang cave system.

Ron Howard’s Eden premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where it played under the Galas Selection banner. Since then it has had time to find a distributor and still be in the discussion of 2025 curiosities, eventually landing an August 22nd release date courtesy of Vertical. Expectedly, Imagine Entertainment — which was co-founded by Howard and Brian Grazer — served as one of the key production companies.

