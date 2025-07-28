The Return of the Living Dead gets an official video game with More Brains: Assault on Uneeda

Forty years ago, writer/director Dan O’Bannon delivered one of the most highly entertaining zombie movies of all time with The Return of the Living Dead (watch it HERE). A company called Living Dead Media LLC claims to own the copyright to the original screenplay and the underlying script for that film, as well as other trademarks, which is how they’re able to move ahead with a new Return of the Living Dead film that’s aiming for a Christmas 2025 release. But last year, a new company called ROTLD Originals LLC was formed, with Return of the Living Dead cast member Beverly Randolph, a.k.a. Beverly Dawn Hartley, signing the formation document. It has since been revealed that ROTLD Originals LLC is teaming up with DRagonSTUDIOS, a company that owns the trademarks to The Return of the Living Dead and ROTLD Universe, for a movie project called Trash’s Revenge, which is described as being part of the “Return of the Living Dead Universe.” While we wait to see how that movie is going to turn out, DRagonSTUDIOS is already working on expanding the universe further with a video game called More Brains: Assault on Uneeda , and they’re running a crowdfunding campaign at THIS LINK. You can watch a trailer for the game in the embed above.

Here’s some information on the game: DRagonSTUDIOS proudly introduces a blood-soaked, brain-hungry experience that picks up where Trash’s Revenge leaves off. Whether you choose to take on the apocalypse alone or join forces with friends, prepare to immerse yourself in a decaying world overrun by the undead. Explore darkened streets, crumbling cities, and sinister laboratories. Battle unrelenting waves of the living dead. Survive the ultimate test of courage or join the relentless horde. This is not a remake. This is not a reboot. This is a resurrection. This is the Return of the Living Dead Universe. If you’ve ever wanted to fight the living dead… Now’s your chance with More Brains: Assault on Uneeda.

