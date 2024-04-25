Sacha Baron Cohen’s name removed from new pressings of Rebel Wilson’s book

Sacha Baron Cohen must be feeling “very niiice” right now, as the UK release of Rebel Wilson’s memoir “Rebel Rising” will strike the actor’s name, removing any reference to the comedian. This comes after Wilson outed Cohen as the “asshole” co-star who she claimed made sexually charged comments towards her.

Sacha Baron Cohen has vehemently denied everything Rebel Wilson has said, as have a number of those that were on set of The Brothers Grimsby. But that hasn’t stopped the book from being published and publicized. Still, Sacha Baron Cohen has taken a victory, even if it won’t be as widely recognized as he may have hoped. As per a spokesman for the actor (via Deadline): “Harper Collins did not fact check this chapter in the book prior to publication and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson’s defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false. Printing falsehoods is against the law in the UK and Australia; this is not a “peculiarity” as Ms. Wilson said, but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years. This is a clear victory for Sacha Baron Cohen and confirms what we said from the beginning – that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books.”

The Brothers Grimsby has gotten far more attention in 2024 than it did during its 2016 release, which saw it as a critical and commercial failure. Had Rebel Wilson’s recollections of the alleged situation with Sacha Baron Cohen been confirmed as truth, no doubt it would have resulted in him being “canceled.” Instead, with so much working against Wilson, it ended up painting a far worse image of her. With the move to excise her statements from her book, it only works to paint a less flattering image of her, no matter what the ultimate truth is.

The Brothers Grimsby would flop hard at the box office, taking in just $6.9 domestically on a reported $35 million budget.

With parts of Rebel Wilson’s book being removed from certain releases, are you more likely to believe Sacha Baron Cohen? Give us your take on the situation in the comments section below.