Michael Cera and Michael Angarano hit the road in the new trailer for the road trip comedy Sacramento

Michael Angarano had gone from child actor to director with his directorial debut — 2017’s Avenues. He makes the leap to the big chair for the second time for his new movie, the road trip comedy Sacramento. Vertical Entertainment has just unveiled the trailer that stars Michael Cera, Michael Angarano, Maya Erskine and Kristen Stewart. Angarano directs from a script co-written by him and Chris Smith. Leslie Braun is on board as an executive producer and the film is produced by Stephen Braun, Chris Abernathy, Eric B. Fleischman, Sam Grey, Michael Angarano, Chris Smith.

The official synopsis reads,

“Following the death of his father, energetic and free-spirited Rickey (Michael Angarano) convinces long-time friend Glenn (Michael Cera) to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Frustrated by Rickey’s Peter Pan complex, Glenn is encouraged by his pregnant wife Rosie (Kristen Stewart) to go on the adventure to reconnect. In the worn yellow seats of Glenn’s old college convertible, the two men confront their anxiety-ridden lives, addressing past mistakes and questioning what their futures hold.”

Angarano can recently be seen in the Peacock dark comedy Laid, which stars Stephanie Hsu. The IMDb synopsis for Laid reads, “Men who dated the same woman are dying in unusual ways. She must come to terms with her complicated past.” Additionally, he was also recently seen in Christopher Nolan‘s critical darling Oppenheimer and Kevin Costner’s epic western Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.

Meanwhile, Cera will be reuniting with his Scott Pilgrim director, Edgar Wright, for his remake of The Running Man. Glen Powell stars in The Running Man as a “desperate man, needing money for his sick daughter, who joins the most popular show, The Running Man, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The longer that a contestant survives, the more money that person makes. But as the game show’s producers and killers will find out, this desperate man will break all the rules and expose the show’s dark secrets.” Cera will play a “naïve rebel who tries to help the desperate man.”

You can catch Sacramento in theaters nationwide on April 11.