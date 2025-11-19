Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda’s Scarlet gets an exclusive IMAX release in February

Mamoru Hosoda, the Academy Award-nominated director of my favorite anime film of all time, Summer Wars, is taking a go-big-or-go-home approach to releasing his next film, titled Scarlet. Sony Pictures Classics announced today that it will release the subtitled version of Scarlet exclusively in IMAX on February 6, 2026, before expanding nationwide on February 13, 2026, with both subtitled and dubbed versions of the film in standard theaters.

The film, written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, will have a one-week qualifying run on IMAX screens in 10 cities on December 12, 2025, before its wider release in the new year. The animated film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival before making its North American and New York debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival, respectively.

Here’s the official synopsis for Scarlet:

From visionary filmmaker Hosoda comes a powerful, time-bending animated adventure about Scarlet, a medieval-era, sword-fighting princess on a dangerous quest to avenge the death of her father. After failing at her mission and finding herself gravely injured in the Otherworld that exists somewhere between life and death, she encounters an idealistic young man from our present day who not only helps her to heal but also shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness and rage. When confronted again by her father’s killer, Scarlet faces her most daunting battle: can she break the cycle of hatred and find meaning in life beyond revenge?

Yuichiro Saito produces Scarlet under Studio CHIZU, the animation studio co-founded by Saito and Hosoda, Toshimi Tanio under Nippon TV, and Nozomu Takahashi under Studio CHIZU. Sony Pictures co-produced and co-financed the project, alongside Studio CHIZU and Nippon TV. Sony Pictures Releasing International is distributing Scarlet throughout the rest of the world for Columbia Pictures.

When you look at Mamoru Hosoda’s library of films, it’s nothing but bangers, with The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast, Mirai, and Belle being among the bunch. I am climbing the walls at the thought of Scarlet coming to theaters in the next few months, and can’t wait to see it in IMAX! Let’s go!

