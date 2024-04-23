Former Scream star Melissa Barrera wants to be in Scary Movie 6

Melissa Barrera had the lead role of Samantha Carpenter in the 2022 Scream film and its follow-up Scream VI, and she was all set to reprise the role in Scream 7… until she was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass Media. Now Barrera, who can currently be seen on the big screen in the vampire movie Abigail, has revealed that she’s interested in doing something no other major Scream star has done before: she would like to cross over into the Scary Movie parody franchise, which got started with a movie that used the first Scream as a major source of inspiration, by landing a role in the recently announced Scary Movie 6 .

As we learned earlier this month, the Miramax label at Paramount, which is now operating under new boss Jonathan Glickman, has given the greenlight to a new Scary Movie sequel with the plan being to get the film into theatres sometime in 2025. If any writers or a director are attached to the project, their names haven’t been announced yet.

Speaking with Inverse, Barrera said, “ I always loved those movies. When I saw it announced, I was like, ‘Oh, that would be fun. That would be so fun to do.’ They have the iconic cast that did it, so we’ll see what goes on with that. I’m just excited to see a new one. “

Those iconic cast members would be Anna Faris and Regina Hall, who played the characters Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks in the first four Scary Movie films, but missed out on Scary Movie 5. In a 2022 interview, Faris said she would be willing to return for another sequel if the price was right (and she thought Hall would, too). It could be fun for the makers of Scary Movie 6 to give Barrera a lead role in that film and have Faris and Hall in the supporting cast, just like she had the lead in Scream (2022) while returning, iconic stars of previous Scream movies were in the supporting cast.

