Former Scream star Melissa Barrera wants to be in Scary Movie 6

Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera, who was fired from Scream 7, would be interested in joining Scary Movie 6

By
Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera had the lead role of Samantha Carpenter in the 2022 Scream film and its follow-up Scream VI, and she was all set to reprise the role in Scream 7… until she was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass Media. Now Barrera, who can currently be seen on the big screen in the vampire movie Abigail, has revealed that she’s interested in doing something no other major Scream star has done before: she would like to cross over into the Scary Movie parody franchise, which got started with a movie that used the first Scream as a major source of inspiration, by landing a role in the recently announced Scary Movie 6.

As we learned earlier this month, the Miramax label at Paramount, which is now operating under new boss Jonathan Glickman, has given the greenlight to a new Scary Movie sequel with the plan being to get the film into theatres sometime in 2025. If any writers or a director are attached to the project, their names haven’t been announced yet.

Speaking with Inverse, Barrera said, “I always loved those movies. When I saw it announced, I was like, ‘Oh, that would be fun. That would be so fun to do.’ They have the iconic cast that did it, so we’ll see what goes on with that. I’m just excited to see a new one.

Those iconic cast members would be Anna Faris and Regina Hall, who played the characters Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks in the first four Scary Movie films, but missed out on Scary Movie 5. In a 2022 interview, Faris said she would be willing to return for another sequel if the price was right (and she thought Hall would, too). It could be fun for the makers of Scary Movie 6 to give Barrera a lead role in that film and have Faris and Hall in the supporting cast, just like she had the lead in Scream (2022) while returning, iconic stars of previous Scream movies were in the supporting cast.

What do you think of the idea of Melissa Barrera having a role in Scary Movie 6? Would you like to see it happen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Scary Movie Regina Hall
Source: Inverse
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera, who was fired from Scream 7, would be interested in joining Scary Movie 6
Former Scream star Melissa Barrera wants to be in Scary Movie 6
Stream, a horror film from the Terrifier team, is set to receive a theatrical release from Iconic Events Releasing in August
Stream: horror film from the Terrifier team gets August theatrical release
A trailer has been released for the Zoe Kravitz-directed thriller Blink Twice, which was formerly titled Pussy Island
Blink Twice trailer: Zoë Kravitz thriller (formerly known as Pussy Island) reaches theatres this summer
Al Pacino and Dan Stevens are set to play troubled priests performing an exorcism in the horror film The Ritual
The Ritual: Al Pacino, Dan Stevens to star in exorcism horror film
View All

About the Author

15060 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Scary Movie News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles