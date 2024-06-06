Scary Movie (2000) Revisited – Horror Parody Review

A couple of months ago, Paramount and Miramax announced that they are reviving the Scary Movie horror parody series to bring a Scary Movie 6 to theatres sometime in 2025 – so we felt this was the perfect time to give the first movie in the franchise, the 2000 release Scary Movie (watch it HERE), the Revisited treatment. You can hear all about it in the video embedded above!

Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans from a screenplay written by the team of Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Buddy Johnson, Phil Beauman, Jason Friedberg, and Aaron Seltzer, Scary Movie has the following synopsis: Defying the very notion of good taste, Scary Movie out-parodies the pop culture parodies with a no-holds barred assault on the most popular images and talked-about moments from recent films, television and commercials. The film boldly fires barbs at the classic scenes from Scream, The Sixth Sense, The Matrix, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Blair Witch Project, then goes on to mock a whole myriad of teen movie clichés, no matter the genre.

The film stars Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams, Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall, Shawn Wayans, Shannon Elizabeth, Lochlyn Munro, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, Carmen Electra, Kurt Fuller, Rick Ducommun, David L. Lander, Andrea Nemeth, Dan Joffre, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Jayne Trcka, Kelly Coffield Park, Tanja Reichert, James Van Der Beek, and Anthony McKay.

The Scary Movie episode of Revisited was Written, Narrated, and Edited by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Tyler Nichols and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

