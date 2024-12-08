Season 3 of The Wheel of Time gets teaser ahead of March release

Season three of The Wheel of Time has gotten a teaser trailer, but fans still have to wait until March for the episodes.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time takes its own getting to new seasons, with a full 21 months between the first and second. Finally, after season two concluded in October of last year, we have a teaser for season three. And while that might give fans a taste of what’s to come, they still have to wait until March for the episodes to drop.

As per Amazon Prime Video, season three of The Wheel of Time has the following synopsis: “​​The threats against the Light are multiplying: The White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe), whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene (Madeleine Madden). These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark, no matter the cost.”

Based on Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson’s book series of the same name The Wheel of Time first premiered in 2021, making it one of the earliest original endeavors from Amazon Prime Video. While we didn’t dig the first season all that much and it has by and large flown below the radar, its fanbase – particularly those who kept up with the books – has kept it going, even getting this upcoming third season greenlit before its second even debuted.

The Wheel of Time book series has been around for decades, with the first novel coming out in 1990. Since then, there have been numerous novels – with the final one, A Memory of Light coming out in 2013 – as well as comic book imaginings and games. Judging by this and with a faithful fandom, The Wheel of Time could prove to be one of the streamer’s most popular shows.

Season three of The Wheel of Time comes to Amazon Prime Video on March 13th.

Are you a fan of The Wheel of Time? What makes the show work in the fantasy genre?