Play Dirty: First-look image of Mark Wahlberg & LaKeith Stanfield in Shane Black’s crime thriller

Update: Collider has released a first-look image of Play Dirty, a crime thriller from writer/director Shane Black. The film features Mark Wahlberg as Parker and LaKeith Stanfield as Grofield. The report also confirms that Play Dirty is headed for a streaming debut, with the film set to premiere on Prime Video on October 1.

— Original article follows —

Sure, The Predator may not have been the grand return we were hoping for, but we love a good Shane Black movie here at JoBlo. However, Shane Black’s Play Dirty brings him into the streaming age, with it set for a debut on Prime Video on October 1st.

Based on Donald E. Westlake’s The Hunter, Play Dirty is a crime thriller which stars Mark Wahlberg as Parker, a professional thief, who, after being double-crossed and left for dead, sees his hunt for revenge bring with it a shot at the biggest heist of his career. But even with the help of his partner, actor-slash-con artist Grofield, he’ll still need to outsmart a South American dictator, the New York mob, and the world’s richest man if he hopes to stay alive. LaKeith Stanfield plays Grofield, and the rest of the cast includes Rosa Salazar, Tony Shalhoub, Keegan-Michael Key, Nat Wolff, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Thomas Jane. Black directs from a script he co-wrote with Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi.

The project was originally announced with Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role (a long-awaited Kiss Kiss Bang Bang reunion), but he had to drop out.

While it’s a shame we may not get to see Play Dirty in theaters, I’ll take a Shane Black movie on streaming rather than not having it released at all. As of late, Amazon has had a lot of success with streaming action films, including the remake of Road House and Heads of State.

As for Mark Wahlberg, he was last seen showing off his villainous side in Mel Gibson’s Flight Risk, and will next be seen starring alongside Paul Walter Hauser in Balls Up. The upcoming action comedy is directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. It follows two marketing executives who get fired for botching a potential opportunity. While using a pair of free tickets to a big soccer match, their drunken shenanigans cause everyone in the country to start hunting them down. He’s also got a sequel to The Family Plan in the works, as well as lending his voice to Ted: The Animated Series.

