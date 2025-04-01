Tori Spelling rails against Academy for snubbing Shannen Doherty in In Memoriam segment

Shannen Doherty was one of the most notable names left out of this year’s In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards.

As with every year, the Academy Awards’ In Memoriam segment left a lot of notable people out of the tribute. Look, it’s bound to happen – there’s only so much time allotted and by and large the video package has to match with the length of the music. But when a friend or co-star is dissed, you better believe they’re going to leap to the defense. Enter Tori Spelling, who can’t believe that the Oscars left off her Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.

Tori Spelling – who played Donna Martint to Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh – recently spoke out against the Academy’s decision to leave out her late friend, who died last July after a long battle with cancer. While Doherty was no doubt better known for her TV work with shows like 90210 and Charmed, we can’t ignore movies like Heathers, Mallrats and some select others. Unfortunately for her fans and friends, the Academy did.

As Spelling put it, “I have to say, it was shocking, truly shocking. Because to me, I discovered Shannen as a fan on the big screen. While she was so iconically known for her TV roles — which I want to honor her and go through her career today — but it’s really the big screen where her career just thrived. And she just lit up the big screen, going back to when she was a kid….I couldn’t believe it. Honestly, when the ‘In Memoriam’ stopped and she hadn’t been included, my heart dropped. It sank. And it sank because I was like, ‘What? It’s such a miss.’” Spelling also couldn’t help but mention that her father, Aaron Spelling, and 90210 co-star Luke Perry were also omitted in their respective years. (Perry objectively should have been included if not just because his final film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was up for 10 awards that night.)

Like others who were left off the broadcast, Shannen Doherty was instead featured on the web-exclusive list provided by the Academy, purposely designed to to acknowledge those that don’t make the show.

Other notable names joining Shannen Doherty from those left out of the Oscars broadcast include Michelle Trachtenberg, Tony Todd, Olivia Hussey, Alain Delon, and more.

Do you think Shannen Doherty should have been included in the In Memoriam segment or were her contributions to movies not enough?