Jason Statham protects a young girl from bad elements in the new trailer for Shelter

Ric Roman Waugh is an underrated director. He’s helmed such films as Snitch (which previously sported a fine performance by Dwayne Johnson) and Shot Caller. His bigger films include Gerard Butler’s Greenland, and now, he’s working with Jason Statham in the action drama Shelter. Black Bear has just released the trailer for the film. Shelter stars Statham (The Beekeeper, A Working Man), Bodhi Rae Breathnach (Hamnet), Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), and Academy Award nominee Bill Nighy (Living).

The official synopsis reads,

“On a remote coastal island, a reclusive man (Statham) rescues a young girl (Breathnach) from a deadly storm, drawing them both into danger. Forced out of isolation, he must confront his turbulent past while protecting her, sending them on a tense journey of survival and redemption.”

The press release reads,

Shelter is directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Greenland, Angel Has Fallen) and produced by Black Bear, Punch Palace Pictures, CineMachine, and Stampede Ventures. Producers are Jason Statham, Black Bear’s John Friedberg, Brendon Boyea, Greg Silverman, and Jon Berg. Executive producers are Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Andrew Golov, and Mike Shanks, as well as Ric Roman Waugh, Rachael Cole, Volodymyr Artemenko, Yevgen Stupka, Macdara Kelleher, Victor Hadida, Gideon Yu, and Elizabeth A. Bell. Shelter was written by Ward Parry.



“Jason is an icon who continues to be at the top of his game, consistently delivering memorable performances that audiences insist on experiencing in theaters,” said Black Bear’s Benjamin Kramer, President of U.S. Distribution. “Bringing him together with Ric, another distinguished force in the action space, along with a gripping story and an exceptional group of fellow cast members, promises to make this a must-see event. We can’t wait to bring it to audiences nationwide.”

Black Bear’s Shelter faces stiff competition on January 30, with notable films opening on that date, including Sam Raimi’s Send Help, a Warner Bros. event film, and Gore Verbinski’s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, starring Sam Rockwell and Juno Temple.

Meanwhile, Waugh has the Greenland sequel coming out and directed this one from a screenplay by Mitchell LaFortune and the first movie’s writer Chris Sparling. Here’s the synopsis: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family as they’re forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home.

