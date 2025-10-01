Shelter: When is Jason Statham’s next action movie in theaters?

The unstoppable Jason Statham is partnering with Black Bear for an upcoming action film, titled Shelter. The project bows in theaters on January 30, 2026 , with director Ric Roman Waugh (Greenland, Angel Has Fallen) behind the camera.

According to reports, Shelter “follows Mason (Statham), a reclusive man living in a remote setting by the sea. When he chooses to rescue a young girl from drowning in a terrible storm, he unwittingly sets off a chain reaction that soon brings violence his way, forcing him to confront choices from his past.”

Shelter hails from the pen of Ward Parry. In addition to Jason Statham, Shelter stars Naomi Ackie (Don’t Blink, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Bodhi Rae Breathnach (Hamnet), and Bill Nighy (Love Actually).

“Jason is an icon who continues to be at the top of his game, consistently delivering memorable performances that audiences insist on experiencing in theaters,” said Black Bear’s Benjamin Kramer, President of U.S. Distribution. “Bringing him together with Ric, another distinguished force in the action space, along with a gripping story and an exceptional group of fellow cast members, promises to make this a must-see event. We can’t wait to bring it to audiences nationwide.”

Black Bear’s Shelter faces stiff competition on January 30, with notable films opening on that date, including Sam Raimi’s Send Help, a Warner Bros. event film, and Gore Verbinski’s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, starring Sam Rockwell and Juno Temple.

Still, a Jason Statham joint draws its own crowd. Few action stars throw down the gauntlet like Statham, and if you’re in the mood for his brand of ass-kicking, Shelter is undoubtedly the way to roll.

Jason Statham is currently filming The Beekeeper 2, a sequel to David Ayer’s 2024 surprise smash. Timo Tjahjanto directs The Beekeeper 2, which, hilariously, boasts a similar plot to the first chapter. In The Beekeeper 2, a former agent of the secretive Beekeepers organization embarks on a ruthless revenge mission, unleashing his lethal skills against those who wronged him. See what I mean? Then again, how much more do you need? As long as Statham delivers some solid action and choice one-liners in that glorious accent of his, we’re set.