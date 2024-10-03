Sherlock producer says the series starring Benedict Cumberbatch could return to Baker Street in a new film

The game is afoot! Well, maybe. According to Sherlock producer Sue Vertue, BBC’s reimagining of Arthur Conan Doyle’s uber-smart sleuth could return for another mystery filled with diabolical twists and turns. Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his equally clever companion Dr. John Watson, presents a fresh take on the classic characters with new cases to solve, relationship woes to overcome, and addictions to kick. A Sherlock resurgence would likely excite fans of the series, especially those who enjoy analyzing Sherlock and Watson’s unique chemistry.

“We love that show and there is a future for it. One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it,” Vertue told Deadline at the London Amazon Prime Video Trailblazers event.

“I’ve still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you,” she added. “It’s just getting everybody aligned, it’s getting the actors to want to do it.”

Before Vertue entered the conversation, Sherlock co-creator and star Mark Gatiss teased the detective’s return earlier this year, saying, “We’d like to make a film but trying to get everyone together is very difficult.”

Sherlock ran for thirteen episodes, resulting in four three-part series airing from 2010 to 2017. There’s also a one-off special set in a Victorian-era fantasy setting resembling Doyle’s original novels. BBC‘s Sherlock offers fans exciting takes on classic cases, such as The Hounds of Baskerville, A Study in Pink (a riff on A Study in Scarlet), A Scandal in Belgravia (inspired by Doyle’s A Scandal in Bohemia), and more. The show includes slick direction, atmospheric sets, moody cinematography, and, for the most part, whip-smart scripts that push Sherlock and Watson to their breaking points.

While a Sherlock reunion would be worth crowing about, the project would be dead and bloated in the Thames without Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Mark Gatiss as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft, and the intensity of Andrew Scott as the detective’s nemesis Jim Moriarty. Schedules would need to align for a reunion, and even then, the writing needs to be on point for the project to be worth investigating. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for a promising update and let you know if anything else gets discovered.

Are you interested in a Sherlock film? Will the original stars want to return for another mystery? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.