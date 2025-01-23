Benedict Cumberbatch on what it would take to return for more Sherlock

It’s been eight years since the last episode of Sherlock, and Benedict Cumberbatch explains what it would take for him to return.

By
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Before Benedict Cumberbatch was Doctor Strange, he was Sherlock Holmes. Although the actor is sticking with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sherlock fans have been wondering if the actor will ever return to 221B Baker Street. It’s been eight years since the last season of the series, and unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like we’ll be getting a new season anytime soon.

When asked by Variety what it would take for him to reprise Sherlock, Cumberbatch joked, “A lot of money.” In all seriousness, the actor said any potential new season would have “to be better than it ever was. You leave them or yourselves wanting more. There’s always that itch to scratch, but I think it would have to be the superlative version of what we’ve already achieved.

As much as fans would love to see Cumberbatch play the iconic sleuth once again (alongside Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson), the actor recalled he had warned fans from the beginning that Sherlock wasn’t something he was going to do forever. “I went, ‘Guys, I know you really like ‘Sherlock,’ but if you’re with me, I’m not going to always do the same thing,’” he said. “‘I’m not going to always be the Benedict that you expect. You might not like some of the stuff I do. I may be cute and cuddly to you at times, or ugly and untouchable. But I want to stretch myself and surprise myself and surprise you.’

Related
Everything We Know About Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (Behind the scenes image!)

Cumberbatch did get a kick out of acting alongside fellow Sherlock Holmes actor Robert Downey Jr. in the Avengers movies. “We had a gas about being the two Sherlocks on set,” Cumberbatch said. “But there was some line of dialogue where someone turns to us and says, ‘No shit, Sherlock.’ Well, we took out all that meta stuff. We just said, ‘No, no, no. Better to leave that for the fan fiction.’

As I mentioned above, Cumberbatch is content to play Doctor Strange in the MCU for a few more years. He recently teased that while he won’t be showing up in Avengers: Doomsday, he will show up “in a lot” of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Source: Variety
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Django Unchained, Leonardo DiCaprio
Django Unchained: Jamie Foxx says Leonardo DiCaprio had trouble using racial slurs until Samuel L. Jackson gave him some family-friendly advice
demi moore substance
Demi Moore went from “popcorn actress” to Oscar nominee for The Substance
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Benedict Cumberbatch on what it would take to return for more Sherlock
adrien brody joker
Adrien Brody on his Joker discussions with Christopher Nolan and if he’d do a comic book movie
View All

About the Author

10481 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Benedict Cumberbatch News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles