Shô Kosugi’s Ninja Trilogy is getting a 4K release from Kino Lorber

In the 1980s, Shô Kosugi was the king of the ninja movie, and Kino Lorber is bringing the Ninja Trilogy to 4K Ultra HD. The trilogy, which consists of Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, and Ninja III: The Domination, was produced by Cannon Films and delivers precisely what you’d expect: a heaping dose of ’80s camp and gloriously over-the-top ninja spectacle. Sign me up.

Kino Lorber will release all three films in 4K in a Ninja Trilogy box set on November 18. There will also be standalone releases for each movie. You can check out the full list of features below:

DISC 1 (ENTER THE NINJA – 4KUHD):

Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary by Action Film Historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (ENTER THE NINJA – BLU-RAY):

Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

Theatrical Trailer

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

DISC 3 (REVENGE OF THE NINJA – 4KUHD):

Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary by Director Sam Firstenberg and Stunt Coordinator Steven Lambert

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

DISC 4 (REVENGE OF THE NINJA – BLU-RAY):

Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary by Director Sam Firstenberg and Stunt Coordinator Steven Lambert

Intro by Sam Firstenberg

Behind-the-Scenes Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

DISC 5 (NINJA III: THE DOMINATION – 4KUHD):

Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

Audio Commentary by Director Sam Firstenberg and Stunt Coordinator Steve Lambert, Moderated by Robert Galluzo

Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interviews with Composer Misha Segal and Production Designer Elliot Ellentuck

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

DISC 6 (NINJA III: THE DOMINATION – BLU-RAY):

Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

Dancing With Death: Interview with Actress Lucinda Dickey (18:24)

Secord’s Struggle: Interview with Actor Jordan Bennett (10:25)

Birth of the Ninja: Interview with Producer and Stuntman Alan Amiel (11:47)

Theatrical Trailer

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

Enter the Ninja (1981) tells the story of Cole (Franco Nero), a steely-eyed westerner who has been inducted into the secret fighting rituals of the Ninja. Coming to the aid of his friends against land-grabbing oil barons, he easily takes on all opponents until a masterful Ninja assassin, Hasegawa (Kosugi), is brought into the fray, prompting one of the most sensational battle-to-the-death sequences ever captured on celluloid.

Kosugi returns in Revenge of the Ninja (1983), delivering a heart-pounding display of strength, speed and lethal Ninja know-how. When a band of Ninja assassins slaughters his family, Cho Osaki (Kosugi) flees to America in the hope of building a new life. A former Ninja himself, Osaki soon discovers he has become the pawn of a ruthless drug trafficker—an American Ninja intent on killing anyone who crosses his path…including Osaki.

In Ninja III: The Domination (1984), aerobics instructor Christie Ryder (Lucinda Dickey) suddenly finds herself possessed by the diabolical spirit of a Ninja assassin. Dominated by the killer’s relentless rage, she sets out to brutally destroy his enemies. In a life-threatening exorcism and ultimate fight to the death, the good Ninja Yamada (Kosugi) proves that he is Christie’s only chance for survival…and that only a Ninja can kill a Ninja.

Will you be adding the Ninja Trilogy to your 4K collection?