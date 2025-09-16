Movie News

Shô Kosugi’s Ninja Trilogy is getting a 4K release from Kino Lorber

By
Posted 56 minutes ago
Shō Kosugi, Ninja Trilogy, Kino Lorber 4K, Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The DominationShō Kosugi, Ninja Trilogy, Kino Lorber 4K, Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination

In the 1980s, Shô Kosugi was the king of the ninja movie, and Kino Lorber is bringing the Ninja Trilogy to 4K Ultra HD. The trilogy, which consists of Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, and Ninja III: The Domination, was produced by Cannon Films and delivers precisely what you’d expect: a heaping dose of ’80s camp and gloriously over-the-top ninja spectacle. Sign me up.

Kino Lorber will release all three films in 4K in a Ninja Trilogy box set on November 18. There will also be standalone releases for each movie. You can check out the full list of features below:

DISC 1 (ENTER THE NINJA – 4KUHD):

  • Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary by Action Film Historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (ENTER THE NINJA – BLU-RAY):

  • Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary by Action Film Historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles

DISC 3 (REVENGE OF THE NINJA – 4KUHD):

  • Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary by Director Sam Firstenberg and Stunt Coordinator Steven Lambert
  • Audio Commentary by Action Film Historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles

DISC 4 (REVENGE OF THE NINJA – BLU-RAY):

  • Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary by Director Sam Firstenberg and Stunt Coordinator Steven Lambert
  • Audio Commentary by Action Film Historians Mike Leeder and Arne Venema
  • Intro by Sam Firstenberg
  • Behind-the-Scenes Photo Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles

DISC 5 (NINJA III: THE DOMINATION – 4KUHD):

  • Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary by Director Sam Firstenberg and Stunt Coordinator Steve Lambert, Moderated by Robert Galluzo
  • Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interviews with Composer Misha Segal and Production Designer Elliot Ellentuck
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles

DISC 6 (NINJA III: THE DOMINATION – BLU-RAY):

  • Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative
  • Audio Commentary by Director Sam Firstenberg and Stunt Coordinator Steve Lambert, Moderated by Robert Galluzo
  • Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interviews with Composer Misha Segal and Production Designer Elliot Ellentuck
  • Dancing With Death: Interview with Actress Lucinda Dickey (18:24)
  • Secord’s Struggle: Interview with Actor Jordan Bennett (10:25)
  • Birth of the Ninja: Interview with Producer and Stuntman Alan Amiel (11:47)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles
Related
Enter the Ninja (1981) Revisited: Action Movie Review

Enter the Ninja (1981) tells the story of Cole (Franco Nero), a steely-eyed westerner who has been inducted into the secret fighting rituals of the Ninja. Coming to the aid of his friends against land-grabbing oil barons, he easily takes on all opponents until a masterful Ninja assassin, Hasegawa (Kosugi), is brought into the fray, prompting one of the most sensational battle-to-the-death sequences ever captured on celluloid.

Kosugi returns in Revenge of the Ninja (1983), delivering a heart-pounding display of strength, speed and lethal Ninja know-how. When a band of Ninja assassins slaughters his family, Cho Osaki (Kosugi) flees to America in the hope of building a new life. A former Ninja himself, Osaki soon discovers he has become the pawn of a ruthless drug trafficker—an American Ninja intent on killing anyone who crosses his path…including Osaki.

In Ninja III: The Domination (1984), aerobics instructor Christie Ryder (Lucinda Dickey) suddenly finds herself possessed by the diabolical spirit of a Ninja assassin. Dominated by the killer’s relentless rage, she sets out to brutally destroy his enemies. In a life-threatening exorcism and ultimate fight to the death, the good Ninja Yamada (Kosugi) proves that he is Christie’s only chance for survival…and that only a Ninja can kill a Ninja.

Will you be adding the Ninja Trilogy to your 4K collection?

Source: Kino Lorber
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,181 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Movie News

Tron: Ares, production wraps, CinemaConTron: Ares, production wraps, CinemaCon

Movie News

Everything We Know About Tron: Ares

Posted 4 hours ago
Put your quarter on the cabinet and stake your claim as ‘Next,’ as Tron: Ares is on the way. Does anyone reading this even understand that reference anymore? After a long delay, we are finally getting a new film in...
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 1 week ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

Top Celebrity Stories!