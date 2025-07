Silent Night, Deadly Night remake teaser trailer starts spreading the holiday fear

Earlier this year, the entertainment studio Cineverse, the company behind the Terrifier franchise, went into production on a remake of the classic Christmas slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night , with writer/director Mike P. Nelson (the Wrong Turn reboot) at the helm. Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, are teaming with Iconic Events Releasing to bring the Silent Night, Deadly Night remake to theatres on December 12th – and tonight we’re celebrating Christmas in July, because a teaser trailer for the film has dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. from a screenplay by Michael Hickey (with Paul Caimi receiving story credit), the original Silent Night, Deadly Night has the following synopsis: Bearing the emotional scars of a young boy who has seen his mother and father brutally murdered by a savage killer in a Santa Claus costume, 18-year-old Billy explodes into a lethal frenzy – he’s asked to put on a Santa Claus suit himself to entertain the customers of the department store where he works. Reminded of the tragic events that have marked his life, Billy embarks on a killing rampage that is as ghastly – and controversial – as anything ever seen on film. The remake stars Rohan Campbell of Halloween Ends as Billy Chapman, who dons a Santa Claus costume and goes on a killing spree in the film. Campbell is joined in the cast by Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day) as Pamela, a colleague on whom Chapman develops an unrequited crush. Taking on unspecified roles are Mark Acheson (Brand New Cherry Flavor), David Lawrence Brown (The Pinkertons), and David Tomlinson (Fellow Travelers).

Here’s the remake’s synopsis: A reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror classic – When Billy witnesses his parents’ grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: “Have you been naughty?”

The original film’s producers Scott Schneid and Dennis Whitehead are producing this film with New Dimension’s Jamie R. Thompson, Rebel 6’s Erik Bernard, and White Bear Films’ Jeremy Torrie. Steven Schneider, Anthony Masi, Sarah Eilts, Yolanda Macias, Erick Opeka, Bondit Media Capital’s Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor serve as executive producers with Brandon Hill and Brad Miska, who are overseeing the project for Cineverse. Financing is provided by Bondit Media Capital and Royal Bank of Canada.

When the Silent Night, Deadly Night remake started filming, Macias provided the following statement: “ As production officially kicks off this week, we are excited about the magic that is being made with both the original team behind the 1984 classic teaming up with a new vision from Mike P. Nelson. We are delighted to welcome fans back into the Silent Night, Deadly Night universe with a reimagining that is sure to bring lots of merry mayhem. ” Schneid added, “ Silent Night Deadly Night has become a beloved cult classic since my partner Dennis and I created it with Michael Hickey over 40 years ago. Den and I are huge fans of Mike’s work, and his unique talents have reinvented the spirit of the original, taking us on a slayride that audiences won’t soon forget. “

