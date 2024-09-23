Sinners: The first trailer for Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s vampire movie will drop tomorrow

The first trailer for Sinners, the vampire movie from Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, will be unleashed tomorrow.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have proven to be an extraordinary team, and Warner Bros. took to social media to confirm that the first trailer for their next big project, Sinners, will be unleashed tomorrow.

Plot details for Sinners have largely been kept under wraps, but the project has been described as a period thriller involving vampires. Jordan is rumoured to be playing twin brothers who return to their hometown only to discover a great evil. Insiders have added that the film will be set in the “Jim Crow-era South and possibly involve both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.” In addition to Jordan, the film is also set to star Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, Lola Kirke, Wunmi Mosaku, and more.

Coogler has worked with Jordan on each of his movies, including Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us with Sinners, so be sure to check back here for the trailer tomorrow!

Coogler has several other projects in the works. He’s set to produce an adaptation of A Vicious Circle, a graphic novel series published by BOOM! Studios created by Mattson Tomlin and Lee Bermejo. The project will be a “two-hander action thriller about assassins from the future hunting each other through time” which is being described as John Wick meets Looper.

He’s also developing a reboot of The X-Files, the iconic sci-fi series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. While original creator Chris Carter isn’t involved in the project, he has given it his blessing. Carter has said that he had a “really nice conversation” with Coogler when the reboot was first pitched to Fox. When it comes to passing the reins to someone else, Carter is more than happy to do so. “It’s interesting, people say, ‘Aren’t you possessive of it?’ And I say, ‘No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with is.” He added that Coogler has some good ideas, but has an uphill battle when it comes to casting. “No matter what, he’d got a hard job,” Carter said. “Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems.

Source: Warner Bros.
