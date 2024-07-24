Michael Bay is developing a Skibidi Toilet film and TV franchise, and I need to go lie down for a while

Michael Bay and Paramount Pictures are developing a Skibidi Toilet film and TV franchise because this is where we’re at as a society.

What have we become? In my 14 years at JoBlo, I never thought I’d add the term “Skibidi Toilet” to our back-end tag cache. Yet, here I am, trying not to curl into a fetal position while spiraling into despair as I type the following words. The filmmaker with an explosion fetish, Michael Bay, and Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman, are developing a Skibidi Toilet film and TV franchise. Kill me now.

Are you still with me? The duo discussed bringing the evolving digital video short series to other entertainment arenas on the latest episode of Variety’s “Strictly Business” podcast.

“We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side,” Goodman said. “But it’s not a be-all, end-all for us.”

Understand this, friends. The Skibidi Toilet digital series is massive. The YouTube and Roblox series makes so much money I need to push the disembodied head in the toilet aside to puke into the porcelain throne. Last year, reports said the Skibidi Toilet video network made $374.9K to $6M monthly. Let that sink in.

What is Skibidi Toilet? On Feb. 7, 2023, Alexey Gerasimov uploaded an 11-second video to his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom! called “skibidi toilet,” which featured a head emerging from a toilet singing. The video short blew DaFaq up, becoming a cultural phenomenon among the Fortnite and Roblox generation. Gerasimov kept making videos, more than 70 of them, each lasting 1 to 5 minutes in length. Believe it or not, the series tells a story about a war between Toilets and Cyborgs. The videos feature plenty of explosions (hence the Michael Bay connection) but are dialogue-free, save for the scat-inspired singing. Gerasimov’s empire grew as Generation Alpha continued to share the Skibidi Toilet videos. Today, we’re staring down the barrel of a Skibidi Toilet film and TV franchise directed by Michael Bay. Again, what have we become?

“I will say that Michael and Jeffrey Beecroft, who’s his longtime production designer and a colleague of his that’s worked with him on all of his movies, have been working very closely with Alexey to really professionalize the kind of back engine of this, to make sure, if we ever decide to go film or television, that this is kind of lifted beyond just the resources that creators have on the internet,” said Goodman.

Jokes aside, they are jokes, so don’t come for me, kids. Skibidi Toilet’s popularity is a legend on the internet. So, of course, a studio wants to capitalize on the latest viral sensation. Look at how long Hawk Tuah Girl’s 15 minutes have lasted! Get your money, queen! I’m 43 years old, so the appeal and extensive lore of Skibidi Toilet are beyond my understanding. If someone can make a mint off a singing disembodied head in a toilet, all the power to them.

To be clear, Goodman says the Skibidi Toilet film and TV franchise could arrive in the style of John Wick or District 9. However, everything has yet to be official.

Dare I ask, are you a Skibidi Toilet fan? What do you think about Michael Bay boarding a Skibidi Toilet film?