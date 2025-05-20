Michael Bay plunges the depths of one of the internet’s most bizzare sensations as production on the Skibidi Toilet movie begins

In a world where some ambitious filmmaker has yet to roll cameras for a Fortnite movie, Michael Bay is ready to get intergalactic for a Skibidi Toilet movie. You heard me. A film based on the 2023 viral internet video series is currently in production, bringing smiles to children and confusing the s**t out of grandparents worldwide. The time has come, my friends. Production for Michael Bay’s Skibidi Toilet movie is underway at Invisible Narratives!

An early creative take on the franchise, the piece brings Bay’s signature visual intensity to one of the internet’s most unlikely breakout IPs. The next-generation studio is producing, developing, and financing the project.

Per today’s press release from Invisible Narratives:

Known for redefining the modern blockbuster, Bay is the fifth highest-grossing director of all time and the creative force behind such global hits as The Rock, Armageddon, Bad Boys, and the Transformers franchise. He has been working on Skibidi since it was first publicly announced last summer and has been collaborating with the architects of his creative team, Academy Award-nominated production designer Jeffrey Beecroft (12 Monkeys, Transformers, A Quiet Place), and three-time Academy Award-winning VFX supervisor Rob Legato (Titanic, Avatar, Hugo, The Jungle Book).

Since its debut from creator Boom! in February 2023, Skibidi Toilet has evolved into a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its uniquely distinct style and vast creator ecosystem. The franchise’s flagship YouTube channel and Skibidi Creator Alliance network collectively boast over 110 million subscribers and over 35 billion views, cementing its status as a defining cultural force for Generation Alpha. With Invisible Narratives helping to drive its multi-platform expansion, the IP has grown beyond digital into consumer products, publishing, gaming, global licensing, and more.

What is Skibidi Toilet? On Feb. 7, 2023, Alexey Gerasimov uploaded an 11-second video to his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom! called “skibidi toilet,” which featured a head emerging from a toilet singing. The video short blew DaFaq up, becoming a cultural phenomenon among the Fortnite and Roblox generation. Gerasimov kept making videos, more than 70 of them, each lasting 1 to 5 minutes in length. Believe it or not, the series tells a story about a war between Toilets and Cyborgs. The videos feature plenty of explosions (hence the Michael Bay connection) but are dialogue-free, save for the scat-inspired singing. Gerasimov’s empire grew as Generation Alpha continued to share the Skibidi Toilet videos. Today, we’re staring down the barrel of a Skibidi Toilet film and TV franchise directed by Michael Bay.

You know what? I’ve come around to the idea of a Skibidi Toilet movie with Michael Bay at the helm. Bring it on, I say! I love bombastic action movies and can’t imagine a property that could let Bay off the leash like Skibidi Toilet. Is it geared toward people in their mid-forties? Hell no. Can I still shut my brain off and enjoy 90+ minutes of cinematic lunacy? You bet your ass I can! Let’s go!

Are you excited to hear Michael Bay’s Skibidi Toilet movie is in production? What about your kids? Are they stoked? Let us know in the comments section below.