Michael Bay flushes down rumors he is making Skibidi Toilet movie

When it was reported last week that Michael Bay would be directly involved with the movie adaptation of web series Skibidi Toilet, it was met with a collective “What the f*ck?!” After that, some of us thought, “Yeah, sure, why not? What’s the state of the movie industry anyway?” But Michael Bay is here to tell us that he is in fact not involved with anything to do with Skibidi Toilet.

In a video posted over the weekend, Michael Bay assured pretty much everybody with internet access that he is not getting behind the camera for an adaptation of Skibidi Toilet. As he says in the video, “You know how mom and dad have always told you, ‘Don’t believe everything you read’?”…I went on the internet last night and there’s stuff about me directing something – I know what I’m directing but it’s not the thing they keep talking about…” Bay then showed a table filled with scripts, noting their various stages of development, including one he is writing and one he is producing. He would add, “There’s not one in that little pile that says Skidibi so let’s just stop the lore right now, OK? You’re hearing it from me.”

Word on Michael Bay having involvement in a Skibidi Toilet adaptation first turtle-headed last year, although it seemed completely crazy that the man behind 6 Underground and Transformers: The Last Knight could possibly resort to such memeable nonsense. For those unfamiliar with Skibidi Toilet, consider yourselves lucky.

Even still, here is a rundown, as per Know Your Meme: “[The show] is a series of Source Filmmaker videos by YouTuber DaFuq!?Boom! featuring a remix of “Give It To Me” by Timbaland and “Dom Dom Yes Yes” by Biser King in which an army of toilets with men’s heads coming out of them are shown singing the song in various settings. The series follows a plot about the Skibidi Toilets taking over the world and men with cameras for heads known as CameraHeads fighting against them.” Michael Bay has blown a lot of things up in his career but we don’t anticipate a toilet anytime soon.

Let’s imagine that a Skibidi Toilet movie is actually moving forward – who would be the worst person to direct? Share your pick with us below!