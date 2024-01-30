SmartLess podcast heads to Sirius in $100m deal

SmartLess, the podcast co-hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, just got paid more, with the trio signing a three-year deal with SiriusXM worth a reported $100 million. Now, Tracy, SiriusXM is the biggest satellite radio corporation in the world…

This summer, SmartLess will officially be part of the Sirius team, joining a number of other podcasts, including James Corden’s own and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, which is currently available on channel 104. This is a monumental deal for the podcasting world, but it’s not much of a surprise considering just how popular SmartLess has become. It’s not every podcast that gets its own behind-the-scenes documentary, as SmartLess did courtesy of Max.

According to SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein (via The Hollywood Reporter), “At SiriusXM, we are proud to be home to the stars, and with Jason, Sean and Will joining us, that statement has never been more true. Over the past several years, we have doubled down on our commitment to podcasting, and with the addition of SmartLess, we are strengthening our leadership position in podcasting…This groundbreaking new collaboration showcases our power to drive growth for an established podcast while bringing unique value back to our subscribers through exclusive content and events.”

SmartLess launched in 2020, with Amazon picking it up for around $80 million the following year. The podcast has nearly 200 episodes to date. What helps make SmartLess stand out isn’t just the celebrity hosts but its unique format. The way the show is set up, only one of the three hosts knows who the guest is, leaving the two others in a guessing game before they are revealed.

This deal will also see SiriusXM offering subscribers early access not only to SmartLess but also Just Jack & Will (co-hosted by Will & Grace stars Hayes and Eric McCormack), Jameela Jamil’s Bad Dates podcast and more.

The SmartLess hosts all have all been involved in some big projects as of late, with Bateman attached to a Netflix limited series, Hayes recently bowing as famed pianist Oscar Levant and Arnett voicing Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal.

Are you a fan of SmartLess? Will you follow the podcast on SiriusXM?