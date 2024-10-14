Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson to form a Neil Diamond tribute band and find love in Craig Brewer’s Song Sung Blue

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will make beautiful music as part of a Neil Diamond tribute band in Craig Brewer’s Song Sung Blue.

Song Sung Blues, Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson

Hello again. Who’s ready for a Hollywood pairing that could bring the house down? Let me hear you say Sweet Caroline because Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will star in Craig Brewer‘s Song Sung Blue, an upcoming film inspired by Neil Diamond’s timeless music. Brewer’s musical drama hails from Focus Features, with Brewer as the project’s director and writer.

Based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by director Greg Kohs, Song Sung Blue revolves around the true story of two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson) who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams. Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi round out the star-studded cast alongside Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. John Davis and John Fox are producing the film for Davis Entertainment alongside Craig Brewer.

Hugh Jackman returns to the musical arena after bringing the box office to its knees with Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. The film, featuring Jackman as the Canadian shirt-exploding hero Wolverine, banked $1.3B worldwide, with digital sales of the R-rated buddy comedy racking up more dollars for the dynamic duo. Jackman is well-acquainted with musical theater after starring in films like The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, Happy Feet, and Oklahoma! His latest feature, Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, recently wrapped production. The comedic mystery focuses on a shepherd who reads murder mysteries to his flock, pretending the sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it.

Kate Hudson’s latest feature is Shell, a Max Minghella-directed horror thriller about a down-on-her-luck actress Samantha Lake. She is invited into the ultra-glamorous world of Zoe Shannon, CEO of wellness company SHELL. When SHELL patients begin to go missing, Samantha realizes Zoe may be protecting a monstrous secret. Elisabeth Moss plays Samantha Lake, while Hudson plays Zoe Shannon. Elizabeth Berkley, Kaia Gerber, and Mary Lynn Rajskub star as primary cast members.

Neil Diamond is an American singer-songwriter whose records have sold over 130 million worldwide. His most significant hits include “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rose,” “September Morn,” “Holly Holy,” “Song Sung Blue,” and more.

Are you a Neil Diamond fan? What about your parents? Will Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson make sweet music together for Craig Brewer’s Song Sung Blue? We’ll find out when materials for the film roll out.

