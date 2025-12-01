Paramount dates its Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action hybrid films

2028 is shaping up to be an exciting year for animation at Paramount! This afternoon, word came down the wire that Paramount attached dates to two of its most significant franchise properties: Sonic the Hedgehog and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The first project, an untitled hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, is scheduled to land in theaters on November 17, 2028. Meanwhile, a new film set in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe will race into cinemas on December 22, 2028.

Paramount’s new TMNT film project is not The Last Ronin

Little is known about Paramount’s live-action Ninja Turtles movie, except that Neal H. Moritz is serving as a producer. It’s also worth mentioning that the TMNT project is not the canceled R-rated live-action film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. While I never thought The Last Ronin would happen, it’s a shame to think it’s getting put on ice for a more family-friendly approach to the Fab Four, which is what Hollywood has always done. I understand the choice, but The Last Ronin would have made for a great movie.

How much has the Sonic film franchise made so far

Meanwhile, a new movie set in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe is racing our way with Moritz’s Original Film and SEGA Sammy Group producing. Last year, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiered in theaters ahead of Christmas, grossing $492.1 million worldwide. All told, the Sonic trilogy banked $1.2 billion, an astonishing chunk of change to be certain. In addition to the hybrid live-action trilogy of films, Paramount’s Knuckles spinoff series clocked 11 million-plus global hours in its first 28 days on Paramount+. Knuckles also ranked at the top of the streamers’ Kids and Family Paramount+ category.

When does Top Gun’s 40th Anniversary re-release hit theaters

Finally, Paramount dated its 40th Anniversary cut of Top Gun for May 13, 2026. Initially, Top Gun grossed over $180 million domestically and $357 million worldwide. The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was credited with “saving cinema” upon release, with $1.495 billion worldwide. Maverick flew into theaters when cinemas were still struggling to coax audiences into auditoriums after the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

