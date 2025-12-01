Movie News

Paramount dates its Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action hybrid films

By
Posted 6 hours ago

2028 is shaping up to be an exciting year for animation at Paramount! This afternoon, word came down the wire that Paramount attached dates to two of its most significant franchise properties: Sonic the Hedgehog and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The first project, an untitled hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, is scheduled to land in theaters on November 17, 2028. Meanwhile, a new film set in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe will race into cinemas on December 22, 2028.

Paramount’s new TMNT film project is not The Last Ronin

Little is known about Paramount’s live-action Ninja Turtles movie, except that Neal H. Moritz is serving as a producer. It’s also worth mentioning that the TMNT project is not the canceled R-rated live-action film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. While I never thought The Last Ronin would happen, it’s a shame to think it’s getting put on ice for a more family-friendly approach to the Fab Four, which is what Hollywood has always done. I understand the choice, but The Last Ronin would have made for a great movie.

How much has the Sonic film franchise made so far

Meanwhile, a new movie set in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe is racing our way with Moritz’s Original Film and SEGA Sammy Group producing. Last year, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiered in theaters ahead of Christmas, grossing $492.1 million worldwide. All told, the Sonic trilogy banked $1.2 billion, an astonishing chunk of change to be certain. In addition to the hybrid live-action trilogy of films, Paramount’s Knuckles spinoff series clocked 11 million-plus global hours in its first 28 days on Paramount+. Knuckles also ranked at the top of the streamers’ Kids and Family Paramount+ category.

When does Top Gun’s 40th Anniversary re-release hit theaters

Finally, Paramount dated its 40th Anniversary cut of Top Gun for May 13, 2026. Initially, Top Gun grossed over $180 million domestically and $357 million worldwide. The sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was credited with “saving cinema” upon release, with $1.495 billion worldwide. Maverick flew into theaters when cinemas were still struggling to coax audiences into auditoriums after the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do you think about Paramount making another hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, or unleashing another Sonic the Hedgehog movie to expand the Sonic universe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,834 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Sonic the Hedgehog News

See More

TV Reviews

Knuckles TV Review

Posted 2 years ago
The Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off works well when the Idris Elba-voiced echidna is on screen and suffers when he is not.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Greenland: Migration
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 3 weeks ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?