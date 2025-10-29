Jake Gyllenhaal’s boxing film, Southpaw, steps into the ring with a new 4K Blu-ray for its 10th Anniversary

Jake Gyllenhaal is on his way to stepping back into the shoes of his UFC fighter character for the sequel to his Road House remake. But before he got into MMA shape for that movie, he played a boxer for Antoine Fuqua in the drama Southpaw. The film starred Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, Rita Ora, Naomie Harris, and Forest Whitaker. Blu-ray.com reports that Lionsgate Home Entertainment is commemorating the 10th anniversary of its release with a new 4K Blu-ray. Details can be found below and the ultra high definition physical media upgrade is due to hit retailers on December 9.

The description reads:

‘From acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and screenwriter Kurt Sutter (TV’s Sons of Anarchy), Southpaw tells the riveting story of Billy “The Great” Hope, reigning Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World (Academy Award-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal).

Billy seemingly has it all with an impressive career, a beautiful and loving wife (Rachel McAdams), an adorable daughter (Oona Laurence), and a lavish lifestyle. When tragedy strikes and his lifelong manager and friend (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) leaves him behind, Hope hits rock bottom and turns to an unlikely savior at a run-down local gym: Tick Willis (Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker), a retired fighter and trainer to the city’s toughest amateur boxers. With his future riding on Tick’s guidance and tenacity, Billy enters one last epic fight as he struggles with redemption and to win back the trust of those he loves.”

Special Features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Southpaw: Inside the Ring – Featurette

Q&A with Jake Gyllenhaal, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Rachel McAdams, and More.

Extended Training Montage

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Technical Specs: