Movie News

Jake Gyllenhaal’s boxing film, Southpaw, steps into the ring with a new 4K Blu-ray for its 10th Anniversary

By
Posted 2 hours ago
southpawsouthpaw

Jake Gyllenhaal is on his way to stepping back into the shoes of his UFC fighter character for the sequel to his Road House remake. But before he got into MMA shape for that movie, he played a boxer for Antoine Fuqua in the drama Southpaw. The film starred Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, Rita Ora, Naomie Harris, and Forest Whitaker. Blu-ray.com reports that Lionsgate Home Entertainment is commemorating the 10th anniversary of its release with a new 4K Blu-ray. Details can be found below and the ultra high definition physical media upgrade is due to hit retailers on December 9.

The description reads:
‘From acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and screenwriter Kurt Sutter (TV’s Sons of Anarchy), Southpaw tells the riveting story of Billy “The Great” Hope, reigning Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World (Academy Award-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal).

Billy seemingly has it all with an impressive career, a beautiful and loving wife (Rachel McAdams), an adorable daughter (Oona Laurence), and a lavish lifestyle. When tragedy strikes and his lifelong manager and friend (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) leaves him behind, Hope hits rock bottom and turns to an unlikely savior at a run-down local gym: Tick Willis (Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker), a retired fighter and trainer to the city’s toughest amateur boxers. With his future riding on Tick’s guidance and tenacity, Billy enters one last epic fight as he struggles with redemption and to win back the trust of those he loves.”

Special Features:

  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Southpaw: Inside the Ring – Featurette
  • Q&A with Jake Gyllenhaal, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Rachel McAdams, and More.
  • Extended Training Montage
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Technical Specs:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Upscaled 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
  • Audio
    English: Dolby Atmos
    English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
    Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Subtitles
    English SDH, Spanish
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (1 BD-50)
  • Digital
    Digital copy included
  • Packaging
    Slipcover in original pressing
    SteelBook, Inner print
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
3,016 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Southpaw News

See More
JoBlo

Face-Off: Southpaw vs. Creed

Posted 9 years ago
With BLEED FOR THIS hitting theaters this month, we’re taking a look back at the two most prominent boxing films of 2015. SOUTHPAW saw Antoine Fuqua team up with Sons of Anarchy brainchild Kurt Sutter for a look at what...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 7 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 3 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?