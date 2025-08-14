Animal Kingdom’s Leila George to put up her dukes alongside Jake Gyllenhaal for Road House 2

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House 2 needs to make more room at the bar because Leila George (Animal Kingdom, Disclaimer, Mortal Engines) is joining the sequel’s cast. The follow-up to last year’s blood-soaked brawler hails from Amazon MGM Studios, with Nobody , Heads of State, and Hardcore Henry director Ilya Naishuller at the helm. Naishuller directs Road House 2 (Bad Boys: Ride or Die) from a script by Will Beall, with plot details under wraps.

Road House 2 is a sequel to Doug Liman’s Road House, a remake of the 1989 action epic starring Patrick Swayze. Leila George joins Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain) and Dave Bautista (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Blade Runner 2049, In the Lost Lands) for Road House‘s next round of drinks, with more cast members on the way.

Leila George recently completed work on The Long Home, a drama directed and starring James Franco. The film focuses on a young contractor who is hired to build a honky-tonk in Tennessee by the man who killed his father. In addition to Franco and George, The Long Home stars Josh Hartnett, Josh Hutcherson, Giancarlo Esposito, Ashton Kutcher, and Tim Blake Nelson, among others.

Leila George also stars in Runner, an action thriller directed by Scott Waugh and written by Miles Hubley and Tommy White. The feature focuses on a high-end courier who has three hours to transport a liver from Brisbane to the Gold Coast. Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson, Leila George, Rodrigo Santoro, Peta Sergeant, and Geraldine Hakewill lead the cast.

Finally, George plays Kelly Klein in American Love Story, which explores the courtship and marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, including their tragic deaths. Naomi Watts stars as Jackie Kennedy, with Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette, Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette, and Noah Fearnley as Michael Bergen.

Are you excited to grab another drink with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Dalton for Road House 2? What’s your go-to cocktail or beer when you sit at the bar? I typically order a bourbon Old Fashioned, but if we talk beer, I’ll generally go for a Dogfish Head Punkin Ale or Delerium Tremens.