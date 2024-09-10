Speak No Evil interviews: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, and more on the new horror thriller

I’ve long appreciated the work of filmmaker James Watkins, and his latest is no exception. Speak No Evil – a remake of the excellent Denmark thriller by the same name (read our review of the Danish film HERE) – takes the ordinary and makes it horrific. In it, Ben and Louise (Scoot McNairy and Mackenzie Davis) are a couple on vacation. While there, they run into the charismatic couple Paddy and Clara (James McAvoy and Aisling Franciosi). The two families get along well. So much so, Paddy insists they come and spend time with them at home that summer. They take them up on that offer. And no, they shouldn’t have. It’s a taught and scary thriller with exceptional performances from all involved. Recently, we had the pleasure of sitting down for interviews with Watkins, McAvoy, Davis, and McNairy.

First, James McAvoy (who reteamed with his Split and Glass producers at Blumhouse for this film) spoke about playing a character as despicable as he can be charming. He is stunning in the role. And during our conversation, James discussed taking on more challenging roles throughout his career. And yes, he is perfect for the role of Paddy. Mackenzie Davis is always a delight, and she is just as terrific here as a woman concerned about the new questionable friends. She opened up about taking on this role and how her character reacts to the madness. It was a fun and fascinating conversation. Ms. Davis is excellent here, and thankfully, her character adds a little sanity to the creepy thriller. I’ve never had the chance to interview Scoot McNairy, and I am glad I did. Scoot may be one of the kindest fellows that you could meet. The man is a joy to talk with. We had a fun conversation about his relationship with the original film. And yes, like the others, he is terrific here. He is a part of a solid cast that will make the movie all the more disturbing.

Finally, we spoke with James Watkins. James and I talked about his own adventures in bleakness with the excellent Eden Lake. However, with Speak No Evil, he took a slightly different turn from the original. And they both work. Rarely does a horror remake match up to the original, but even with the changes, Watkins’s take on Christian Tafdrup’s original is horrifically compelling. Speak No Evil is a fascinating exploration of trust and boundaries and the evil that some men do.

Check out Speak No Evil this Friday at a theatre near you.