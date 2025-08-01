Tom Holland’s new Spidey suit emerges from the shadows in a new teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are swinging into August with a blink-and-you-missed-it teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In a video shared to social media, Holland’s new Spidey suit emerges from the shadows, giving us a brief look at the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler’s new threads. The suit appears deep red with thick black lining (webbing). Then again, the shot of the rotating suit is dark AF, so that I could be way off.

“Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay,” reads the post. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser trailer coincides with the anniversary of Spider-Man’s first appearance in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15, circa 1962.

“I’m obviously over the moon and so excited,” Holland said on the YouTube series Flip Your Wig. “Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal. And I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid; we shot the entire film on stages.”

Holland continued, “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Just Mercy, American Born Chinese) directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a screenplay by Spider-Man franchise writer Chris McKenna (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming), with Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man. Brand New Day finds Jon Bernthal playing Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) stars in an unspecified role, and The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas is new to the franchise.

According to reports, Sink could star as Peter and MJ’s daughter Anna-May “Annie” Parker, New Warriors member Firestar, Gwen Stacy, Peter’s lesser-known love interest Carlie Cooper, Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat, or Janine Godbe, a love interest of Ben Reilly, Peter Parker’s troubled clone.

What do you think about today’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser trailer? Do you notice anything special about Peter’s new suit? Let us know in the comments section below.