Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Mark Ruffalo confirmed to be back as Hulk; plus a Homecoming character returns as well

There have been rumblings for several months that Mark Ruffalo would be joining the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to reprise the role of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. According to THR, it’s true. The actor has officially joined the Spider-Man sequel, but another returning actor may also interest fans.

Michael Mando, who played Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is also returning for Brand New Day.

As far as the rest of the cast goes, we know Jon Bernthal will be playing Frank Castle/The Punisher in the movie, and Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned. However, it’s unclear how significant their roles will be given the memory-altering events of the last movie. The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas is also part of the cast, as is Sadie Sink (Stranger Things). Production recently kicked off in Glasgow under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

While speaking with Flip Your Wig last month, Spider-Man star Tom Holland sounded excited to return to more real-world shooting on Brand New Day after No Way Home was forced to utilize sound stages more heavily thanks to the pandemic. “ I am obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal, ” Holland said. “ I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID. We shot the entire film on stages, and now we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we’re putting together. “

A very short teaser was released earlier today in celebration of Spider-Man Day, showing off a brief look at the new suit. Based on what we were given, it’s a little hard to make any assumptions about the suit, but it does seem to feature raised black webbing and a shift away from the more mechanical Stark-based suits.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already slated for a July 31, 2026 release.