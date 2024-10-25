Spider-Noir set photos show off comic-accurate costume during stunt sequence

New photos from the set of Spider-Noir show off a comic accurate costume during the shooting of a stunt sequence.

Nicolas Cage was spotted on the set of Spider-Noir earlier this month but wasn’t in his Spidey costume at the time. Thankfully, our first look at the live-action Spider-Man Noir costume has arrived, thanks to a handful of set photos. There’s also a video that showcases a stunt sequence in which Spider-Noir is perched atop a vehicle while shooting webs. You’ll have to view that through the link. Given the nature of the scene, it’s not Cage in the costume but rather a stunt double.

Nic Cage's 'Spider-Man Noir' Costume Seen for First Time on Set | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/zpyv46vUzp — TMZ (@TMZ) October 25, 2024

The Spider-Noir costume looks pretty great to me, even under harsh outdoor lighting. It’s sure to look even better in the finished scene.

Cage stars in Spider-Noir as an “ aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. ” Cage first voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The series also features Brendan Gleeson as the main villain, Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Abraham Popoola as a World War I veteran, Jack Huston as a bodyguard, and Li Jun Li as a singer at a premiere New York nightclub.

In a statement earlier this year, Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “ Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way. “

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: “ We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. “

Spider-Noir comes to us from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse movies. Lord, Miller, and Pascal will also serve as executive producers on Spider-Noir.