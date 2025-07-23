First Look: Spinal Tap II: The End Continues + the trailer drops tomorrow!

We now have our first look at the upcoming sequel to the beloved rock mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap. Bleecker Street has just unveiled the images to Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which has Rob Reiner returning as director and documentarian, along with Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer returning as Spinal Tap. The film is also written by the four stars. Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Matthew George are the credited producers on the film. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will try to not get lost on its way to theaters on September 12.

The trailer is due to premiere at Comic-Con tomorrow and will be available online not long after, so stay tuned!

The official description reads,

Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll.

Reiner recently did an interview with AARP Movies for Grownups, where he was asked about Elton John and Paul McCartney’s appearances in the mockumentary sequel. THR inquired if their cameos was a commentary on reinvention and Reiner replied, “It basically says: ‘No matter how old you are, if you can still do it and still enjoy doing it, then do it.’ I asked Paul McCartney about this. I said, ‘There’s you, Mick Jagger, Elton John, and you still like to perform. What is it about you guys? Is it that you just love the music? And you love performing?’” The director said McCartney answered with a line from the upcoming film, “And he says, ‘Yeah. And the drugs.’”

Rob Reiner said that every piece came together with ease once things got moving, “The fun thing about it is we’ve known each other for so many years, and you just fall right back into it. You know, the whole film is improvised. The dialogue is all improvised. And what Chris Guest calls “schnadling” — we schnadle with each other, you know? It’s just fun. Putting together this movie is like putting together a puzzle with no picture on the box. We’ve got the contours of it, because we have a ten-page outline. But we’ll have a scene that lasts 15 or 20 minutes, that winds up being a minute in the movie. You find the best bits of everything, and you cut them together.”

This film has big shoes to fill. Will it live up to the original? Even Reiner isn’t sure. “Listen, you hit on exactly our trepidation or exactly our fear. It’s a high bar, and I’m not here to say that we surpassed that,” he said. “I mean, there’s a reason why Timeout Magazine rated it as the number one comedy of all time. So you can’t go better than that. But this one does. It works, it satisfies it, and it works…. Listen, the purists are going to say, ‘Hey, shut your mouth. Get out of here.’ But it works. It does work.”