Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Review – A Heartfelt Sequel

PLOT: The band reunites after a 15-year break for one final concert that will test them, with humorous results.

REVIEW: I would consider This Is Spinal Tap to be one of the greatest comedies of all time. Any mockumentary that has come since is the first one to compare it to, and it often falls short. And with the trend of legacy sequels, it was only a matter of time until the band got back together to try it all again. With Rob Reiner returning to the director’s chair, all the right pieces of the puzzle were in place. But with more than four decades passing, does it live up to the Spinal Tap name?

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues follows Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls reuniting for a big final show in New Orleans. Marty DiBergi is back to make another documentary, and we see many familiar faces along the way. Sadly, quite a few cast members have passed in the time between films, and many of these are acknowledged. But we’re seeing plenty of returns that I won’t spoil here. This feels like a proper sequel, which gives these characters very satisfying arcs.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer have not missed a beat. They slip right back into the shoes of their respective band members, and it’s such a nostalgia trip to see. But, like the actors, these characters have aged and don’t quite have the spunk of their youth. I appreciated that, as it doesn’t feel like they’re trying to recreate magic from 40+ years ago. Instead, it truly feels like we’re meeting up with these people many years later, with them evolving. I was pretty happy that they weren’t just trying to recreate and update past moments. Don’t expect any “this goes to 11” scenes.

I think it will be tough for non-fans to connect with Spinal Tap II, as it’s very reliant on you knowing these characters and their dynamics. That’s not to say it’s inaccessible without seeing the original, but you definitely get more out of it. I also wouldn’t call it very laugh-out-loud. It’s more of just a very amusing story that will have you smiling a lot, versus laughing out loud. That will disappoint some people, but I was just happy to see the band together again and not feel betrayed by their portrayals.

The music, which mostly retreads what we’ve already heard before, is excellent. They really haven’t missed a beat in terms of their playing ability. It’s a bit surreal to see Elton John singing Stonehenge with such vigor. I’m also glad that they reigned themselves in regarding cameos, and they are only featured if they serve the story. You’re going to want to see this in theaters to get the whole musical experience.

Spinal Tap II does not reach the same level as its predecessor, and that’s okay. It’s hard to recapture that kind of magic. But it’s such a welcome return of these characters and never betrays what was established in that first film. It’s almost like hanging out with old friends. And, like most people do as they get older, it’s more about these characters coming together, with plenty of genuinely sincere moments. That’s not to say there aren’t some laughs, but it certainly takes a backseat to just telling the story of these three bandmates.

SPINAL TAP II: THE END CONTINUES IS IN THEATERS ON SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2025.

