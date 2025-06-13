Squid Game season 3 final trailer: Gi-hun vows to to “put an end” to the deadly games

Netflix has released the final trailer for Squid Game season 3, which will bring the streaming service’s most popular series to an end.

The official logline reads: “ The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed. “

With the premiere just two weeks away, it will be a real Squid Game summer, but Netflix has something special in store for fans in New York. On June 20, an immersive, one-of-a-kind event will take place in Brooklyn, New York. “ Become a player and see if you have what it takes to survive the final game, ” reads the description. “ The lucky few will find their place among the elite in the Endgame Circle, where only the boldest champions reside. In the world of Squid Game, nothing is easy. Face the legendary games that have broken the weak and defined the strong—and prepare to confront Jump Rope, a new and unforgiving trial. Will you risk everything for a shot at victory, or will you walk away before the game begins? The choice is yours. The game awaits. ” The exact address will be shared closer to the date of the event, with Netflix teasing that a “ surprise attendee ” will make their “ grand entrance ” at the event. Hrm, I wonder who.

Although Squid Game season 3 will bring the series to a close, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hasn’t ruled out a potential spinoff series. “ When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season, ” Hwang told THR in January 2025. “ And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff. “

What did you think of the final trailer for Squid Game season 3? Will you be watching when it debuts on Netflix on June 27?