Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 gets a premiere date and poster

Trekkies and Trekkers (I know there’s a difference) rejoice! After a nearly two-year wait, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is finally returning for a third season. The series is set to return on Paramount Plus with a two-episode premiere on July 17th. New episodes will drop weekly leading up to a September 11th season finale. Season four has already been greenlit and is in production, so hopefully the wait won’t be as long as it was last time.

In the third season of Strange New Worlds, “we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.”

Strange New Worlds seems to be the most well-liked of all Paramount’s new Star Trek Universe series, with many praising the performance of star Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike. He’s one of the franchise’s most tragic heroes, with him destined for a grim fate, which was memorably revealed in the classic TOS (The Original Series) two-part episode, The Menagerie. Yet, far from being gloomy or downbeat, this relentlessly sunny, optimistic show has proven to strike a chord, with them even doing fanciful things like having musical episodes. The series co-stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck (as Spock), Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, and guest stars this season include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus Paul Wesley as a young Captain Kirk.

Here’s the new poster:

Are you a Strange New Worlds fan? Let us know in the comments!