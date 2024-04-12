Star Trek: Strange New Worlds renewed for season 4 but Star Trek: Lower Decks will end with season 5

Good news for Captain Christoper Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise as Variety reports that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for season 4. Unfortunately, the crew of the USS Cerritos aren’t quite so lucky as it was also announced that Star Trek: Lower Decks will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently in production on its third season, which will premiere on Paramount+ in 2025. “ On behalf of the cast and crew of ‘Strange New Worlds,’ we are thrilled and grateful to continue our voyages together, ” said executive producers and showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “ We can’t wait for you to join us and the crew of the Enterprise on another season of exploration and adventure. ” Strange New Worlds has been a big success for Paramount+, quickly becoming a fan favourite series and making Nielsen’s top 10 most-watching streaming originals multiple weeks in a row.

Over the course of the last four seasons, Star Trek: Lower Decks has developed into not only a fun animated comedy but a great Star Trek series as well. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) even make the leap to live-action in a crossover episode with Strange New Worlds. The fifth season will debut this fall, but Kurtzman and showrunner Mike McMahon are hopeful that we haven’t seen the last of the Cerritos crew. “ We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures, ” Kurtzman and McMahon said in a statement. “ While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it’s no exaggeration to say that every second we’ve spent making this show has been a dream come true. “

With Star Trek: Discovery coming to an end with season five (currently airing) and now Lower Decks, could a five-season run be the new standard for modern-day Trek shows? However, there are more than a few Star Trek projects waiting to fill the gaps, including the Star Trek: Section 31 movie and the new Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, which will begin shooting later this year.