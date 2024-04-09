Star Wars Outlaws story trailer reveals the release date for the next action-adventure game set in a galaxy far, far away

The new Star Wars Outlaws story trailer introduces Kay Vess, a scoundrel up to no good in a galaxy far, far away for Ubisoft’s new game!

After following Cal Kestis into enemy territory in Respawn Entertainment’s 2023 action platformer Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment will invite fans to embark on a new adventure in a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Outlaws, an upcoming open-world video game launching on August 30 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Today, Ubisoft debuted a Star Wars Outlaws story trailer depicting the shadowy dealings of Kay Vess, a scoundrel with a taste for deception, theft, and committing crime.

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi, during the height of the Empire. Kay Vess causes trouble for a lethal crime lord.

In the Star Wars Outlaws story trailer, Kay Vess is forced to buy her freedom. To do so, she decides to steal a small fortune from the Zerek Besh, a criminal syndicate with iron fists and axes to grind. Kay assembles a small team of like-minded criminals to accomplish her mission to get the job done. The madness leads to harrowing chases, death-defying escapes, and unlikely partners in a part of the Star Wars universe overrun with lawbreakers and villains.

Here’s the official description for Star Wars Outlaws courtesy of Ubisoft:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

The description continues to describe aspects of the game by saying:

Explore distinct locations with bustling cities and cantinas. Race across sprawling outdoor landscapes on your speeder. Each location brings new adventures, unique challenges, and enticing rewards if you’re willing to take the risk.

Live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw. Turn any situation to your advantage with Nix by your side: fight with your blaster, overcome enemies with stealth and gadgets, or find the right moments to distract enemies and gain the upper hand.

Take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy’s crime syndicates. Steal valuable goods, infiltrate secret locations, and outwit enemies as one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Every choice you make influences your ever-changing reputation.

Pilot your ship, the Trailblazer, as you engage in thrilling dogfights with The Empire and other foes. Find the right opportunities to chase, evade, and attack to get the upper hand.

Today’s Star Wars Outlaws story trailer hits all the high notes for fans of the franchise filled with space wizards and charismatic alien scum. Outlaws presents a unique opportunity to give players control of a character exploring the slums and the vast cosmos, interacting with species and objects untouched by the Star Wars video game library. With danger lurking around every corner and new characters to meet, Star Wars Outlaws could be the game industry’s unexpected hit of the year.

What do you think about today’s Star Wars Outlaws story trailer? Are you excited to meet Kay Vess and stir up some sh*t in the seedier parts of the galaxy? Star Wars Outlaws hits on August 30. Pre-orders are available now!