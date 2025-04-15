Stern Pinball announces new King Kong machine, plus Barrels of Fun reveals Dune machine based on Denis Villeneuve’s movies

Stern Pinball has announced its latest pinball machine, which takes us back to the granddaddy of giant monsters: King Kong.

King Kong: Myth of Terror Island will find players joining “ Ann Darrow, Jack Driscoll, and Karl Denham on their journey to the mysterious Terror Island, which results in King Kong traveling back to New York City with disastrous (and fun) consequences. ” The custom-sculpted King Kong reacts “ to player action through a new animatronic animation system, swinging his arms and torso to assert his dominance. Summon him by hitting the custom sculpted Gong bash target, but beware, when pinballs are locked into a New York City train car, an agitated King Kong will destroy and flip it over to start King Kong multiball. “

The description continues, “ Encounter and escape danger as players enter ‘The Pit’ on Terror Island. Guarded by a custom-sculpted giant spider, this area magnetically grabs and attacks the ball, so be prepared. Travel through dangerous terrain by exploring the thrilling helix-shaped Biplane ramp featuring a custom sculpted biplane toy in addition to a secret river ball path and river log diverter. “

“ King Kong has been a true staple of pop culture for decades, and we’re so excited for players to experience his larger-than-life persona through pinball, ” said Seth Davis, President & CEO of Stern Pinball. “ We can’t wait for players to take on the eighth wonder of the world in this completely original interpretation of this legend that is designed perfectly for pinball. ” The machine will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Editions, which will run you $6,999, $9,699, and $12,999, respectively. What makes the Limited Edition so special? Well, it will be limited to 932 games globally and includes the “ Speaker Expression Lighting System with King Kong-themed game effects, a full-color mirrored backglass, full-color reflective foil high-definition cabinet decals with hand-drawn artwork, exclusive custom King Kong art deco inspired pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner’s badge on registration. “