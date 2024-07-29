Steve Coogan is set to play Mick McCarthy in the story of the infamous World Cup walkout for the film Saipan

Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke play the respective roles of soccer manager and soccer star who butt heads at the 2002 World Cup.

By
steve coogan, saipan

As the Olympic games commence this summer, Variety reports on a new upcoming film about an infamous world sports event. Comedy actor Steve Coogan is set to play former Ireland soccer manager Mick McCarthy along with the fast-rising and BAFTA-nominated Irish star Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment, Lakelands), who will be portraying Manchester United and Ireland soccer legend Roy Keane, in the Irish movie Saipan. McCarthy and Keane would suffer a public falling out and this conflict will be the focus of the film.

Saipan will be helmed by directing duo Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa. Leyburn and D’Sa have also worked together in the past on the critically acclaimed Irish comedy-drama Good Vibrations from 2013, as well as the romance Ordinary Love, which starred Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville from 2019. The duo will be directing from an original script by Paul Fraser, whose past work included the film Dead Man’s Shoes. Production is due to start this summer.

According to Variety, “The film’s title comes from the infamous so-called ‘Saipan Incident’ in 2002, when Keane was captaining the Irish national side ahead of the FIFA World Cup finals in Japan. While preparing on the tiny island of Saipan, the soccer star — known for his hot-headed temperament on and off the field — had a very public, very bitter disagreement with McCarthy, reportedly furious at the training conditions, strategy, travel arrangements, diet and also McCarthy’s competence.

A subsequent interview with Keane in the Irish press sparked a major fallout at the camp, where the footballer is said to have delivered an angry verbal tirade at McCarthy in front of his teammates, telling him to ‘stick your World Cup up your arse’ before flying back to Ireland (although McCarthy later stated he had sent him home). The incident caused a huge controversy in Irish society over who was to blame and Keane wouldn’t play for his country again until 2004, after McCarthy had stepped down as manager.”

Source: Variety
Tags:
icon More Movie News
A trailer for the 1986-set coming-of-age film The 4:30 Movie, the 16th feature from director Kevin Smith, has arrived online
The 4:30 Movie trailer goes theatre hopping with the latest film from Kevin Smith
steve coogan, saipan
Steve Coogan is set to play Mick McCarthy in the story of the infamous World Cup walkout for the film Saipan
Aykroyd Ghostbusters
Dan Aykroyd remains a proud defender of 2016’s Ghostbusters
What Does Robert Downey Jr. Playing Dr. Doom Mean?
View All

About the Author

1754 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Steve Coogan News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles