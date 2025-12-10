Steven Spielberg’s UFO movie teased with cryptic new poster

Production on Steven Spielberg’s new UFO movie wrapped this summer, but the project remains cloaked in secrecy. There’s still no official title, no plot details, and barely a whisper of marketing, yet an intriguing new billboard in Times Square has reportedly surfaced. The design is cryptic: an upside-down eye framed within the silhouette of a bird, accompanied only by the ominous tagline, “All Will Be Disclosed.”

It’s not much to go on, but the imagery and that particular choice of words certainly fuel speculation that the long-rumoured title Disclosure may indeed be the one Spielberg has chosen.

Check Out the Billboard for Spielberg’s Latest

What Do We Know About Spielberg’s UFO Movie?

David Koepp scripted the film based on a story by Spielberg. It stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell. Spielberg shared some footage from the film at an event in June, but it didn’t answer too many questions. Blunt was seen being chased by menacing figures in unmarked black cars, there’s a collision with a speeding train, and an underground NASA-like control room overseen by Firth’s character, who seems to be the villain. The film is set to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Now that marketing for the film has begun to emerge, it’s looking more likely that we will see the first teaser trailer fairly soon. There have been rumours that the teaser for Spielberg’s UFO movie will screen with Avatar: Fire and Ash, which already has several high-profile trailers attached, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday.

John Williams Will Compose the Score

At 93 years old, it would be understandable if John Williams elected to step away, but he is set to compose the score for the project. This will mark his 30th collaboration with Spielberg, with the first being The Sugarland Express, all the way back in 1974.

Williams previously hinted that he was considering retiring after he completed his scores for The Fabelmans and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but he later changed his mind. “ I’ll stick around for awhile, ” Williams said. “ I can’t retire from music. A day without music is a mistake. ” He added that his decades-long collaboration with Spielberg was as good a reason as any not to retire. “ One thing Steven isn’t is a man you can say no to, ” he said.