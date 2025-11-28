The Odyssey IMAX prologue rumored to play ahead of Sinners and One Battle After Another

Christopher Nolan’s next epic doesn’t release until next summer, but there’s a chance audiences could catch a glimpse of the filmmaker’s anticipated opus in early December if a rumor turns out to be true. According to multiple reports, a prologue for The Odyssey could play in IMAX theaters ahead of two of this year’s best movies: Sinners and One Battle After Another.

How Long is the Rumored Prologue?

According to the rumor, a 5-minute and 47-second prologue of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will be attached to screenings of both films, starting on December 11. Additionally, a new trailer for The Odyssey will also play before screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which hits theaters on December 19.

While nothing is confirmed, the footage may be the same as what Empire Magazine described in its recent cover story, which featured the massive wooden horse being dragged with ropes toward the gates of Troy. Yeah, that horse. After the horse infiltrates the base, all hell lets loose as the ruse gets revealed. The prologue could feature a Cyclops at the end as well. We won’t know until we see it for ourselves.

What Inspired Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey?

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Who Stars in The Odyssey?

Naturally, the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is as epic as the poem the film is based, with Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Logan Marshall-Green, Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Stewart, Benny Safdie, Corey Hawkins, and Elyes Gabel leading the cast.

Why Could The Odyssey Be Nolan’s Most Epic Film Ever?

How do we know The Odyssey could be one of the most epic movies ever to grace the silver screen? Apparently, some theater owners have agreed to outfit their cinemas with special equipment to ensure that Nolan’s movie generates the desired amount of juice. Such is the case with IMAX and Cinemark, who will partner for the upcoming release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

According to reports, IMAX and Cinemark have reached a deal to install new equipment or make significant upgrades to 17 theaters across the United States and South America. The partnership comes at a time when theaters hope to give audiences more bang for their buck with films like Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Nolan’s The Odyssey, all of which are set to release in 2026. It’s also worth noting that The Odyssey is the first movie to shoot entirely in IMAX, so be sure to buy your tickets accordingly.