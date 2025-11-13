Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey rides a Trojan Horse onto the cover of this month’s Empire magazine

Next year, Christopher Nolan is set to release The Odyssey, his most epic and astonishing film yet. To herald the coming of Nolan’s next opus, Empire Magazine has World-Exclusive covers depicting Nolan’s interpretation of the Trojan Horse that turned the tide of a violent war at Troy. In addition to the special covers, the inside of the magazine features the very first images released from the film.

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Naturally, the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is as epic as the poem the film is based, with Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Logan Marshall-Green, Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Stewart, Benny Safdie, Corey Hawkins, and Elyes Gabel leading the cast.

How do we know The Odyssey could be one of the most epic movies ever to grace the silver screen? Apparently, some theater owners have agreed to outfit their cinemas with special equipment to ensure that Nolan’s movie generates the desired amount of juice. Such is the case with IMAX and Cinemark, who will partner for the upcoming release of Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey.

According to reports, IMAX and Cinemark have reached a deal to install new equipment or make significant upgrades to 17 theaters across the United States and South America. The partnership comes at a time when theaters hope to give audiences more bang for their buck with films like Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Nolan’s The Odyssey, all of which are set to release in 2026. It’s also worth noting that The Odyssey is the first movie to shoot entirely in IMAX, so buy your tickets accordingly.

Per the agreement, four new IMAX with Laser systems will be added in the U.S., and another in South America will be “actively explored.” Additionally, 12 systems will be upgraded to IMAX with Laser, making Cinemark’s entire footprint capable of using the format. Additionally, three IMAX 70mm projection systems will go live in Cinemark Seven Bridges in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge, as well as sites in Colorado Springs, CO, and Rochester, NY. All three locations are set to be operational before The Odyssey’s release on July 17.

“Cinemark expanding its commitment to the very best of what IMAX has to offer – both IMAX with Laser and IMAX 70mm film — underscores the value we’re delivering for our exhibition partners in today’s marketplace,” IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said.

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble added, “Upgrading our IMAX locations to IMAX with Laser and activating additional 70mm film systems further expands and enhances the immersive options we off our guests. These upgrades reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality, differentiated experiences that drive greater value perception, loyalty, and frequency across all types of films.”

Imagine being so special that theaters upgrade their equipment to host your film. That’s quite the feather in Christopher Nolan’s cap.

What do you think about Empire Magazine's covers for The Odyssey? Do you believe the hype for Nolan's next film?

