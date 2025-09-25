Ben Stiller remembers his parents in the trailer for Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara got to stay in the comedy world well into the millennium as both played different roles in the hit sitcom The King of Queens. However, by then, Stiller had already sealed himself as a comedy legend again for a new generation with his run as Frank Costanza for the NBC giant, Seinfeld. Ben Stiller, the couple’s son, had been able to forge his own place in comedy with his career. Now, he’s honoring both his parents in the upcoming documentary from Apple TV+ — Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost.

Deadline has just passed along the trailer and poster for the documentary, which will play in select theaters on October 17 and will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on October 24. Stiller made the film because, as he says, “They had this incredible marriage.” The movie is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 5.

The official description from Apple TV+ reads,

“Ben Stiller tells the story of his parents, comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, exploring their impact both on popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne’s enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons we all can learn from those we love.”

Stiller and Apple TV+ already do business through the hit television series, Severance. In a statement, he says, “I feel very fortunate to be partnering once again with the incredible team at Apple TV+, this time on a project that is very personal to me and my family. It’s exciting to finally get to share it with audiences; and a great honor to celebrate my parents, both as I knew them growing up, and as I’ve come to know them in new ways through the making of this film.”

Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost is produced by Ben Stiller along with Academy Award winner John Lesher (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Severance), Emmy Award nominee Geoffrey Richman (Severance, Tiger King) and Lizz Morhaim (The Super Models, Rebuilding Paradise). The executive producers on the project include Academy Award nominee Bryn Mooser (Lifeboat, They Call Me Magic), Emmy Award nominee Justin Lacob (Free Leonard Peltier, The Lionheart) and Emmy Award winner Kathryn Everett (Daughters, Lakota Nation vs. United States), with Emmy Award nominee Matthew Cherchio (Diane Warren: Relentless) serving as supervising producer for XTR. Tony Hsieh and Andy Hsieh also executive produce.